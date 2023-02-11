Join us on today's BradCast, as we dig deep to explore several fascinating, mysterious stories, some of which may remain a riddle for all time. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]
Among the mysteries and other news stories we either solve, or do not, on today's program...
- No matter what you may read on the Internet, I am not actually dead...At least to my knowledge.
- Why did the U.S. Commerce Department quietly "pause" gun exports for the next 90 days almost a week ago? (The answer may be here.) And why haven't I heard about it until now?
- Why doesn't newly elected GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson appear to have no bank accounts or assets of any type? Is that even possible? And, if so, is it a good or bad thing?
- Why did 31 House Democrats vote against expelling serial liar and federally indicted New York Republican Rep. George Santos on Wednesday? The answer may satisfy you.
- We've got a question for 2024 GOP Presidential candidate Nikki Haley regarding her position in support of term limits for Congress. And we're willing to pay $5(!) if someone asks it!
- Why does Desi Doyen's latest Green News Report always air at the end of The BradCast? Even when it contains good news about the Biden Administration's massive new environmental investment in rural America?
Those mysterious stories and other questions asked and occasionally answered on today's program! (But, seriously, I'm not dead!)
