IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Devastation on Maui after deadly wildfire outbreak; Record ocean heat wreaking havoc on marine life; U.S. hit with record number of mega-disasters in 2023; PLUS: President Biden permanently protects Grand Canyon's lands from uranium mining... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists look beyond climate change and El Nino for other factors that heat up Earth; Making sense of Biden's "emergency" statement on climate change; Volunteers head off plastic waste crisis by removing tons of rubbish from Hungarian river; DeSantis' Florida approves climate science denial videos in schools... PLUS: First scorched, then soaked: weather whiplash confounds farmers; Millions struggle to pay AC bills... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- VIDEO: Tim Scott on Fox & Friends downplays the threat of climate change (Aaron Rupar, Twitter)
- Deadly wildfires cause widespread devastation in Hawaii:
- At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape (AP)
- Maui fires live updates: At least 36 dead as thousands flee 'unprecedented' disaster (NBC News)
- What’s driving Maui’s devastating fires, and how climate change is fueling those conditions (AP)
- VIDEO: At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County (Hawaii News Now)
- Lahaina fire map: Here’s exactly where the Maui blazes are burning (SF Chronicle)
- Maui's famous Banyan tree scorched in fire. Will it survive? (SF Chronicle)
- Severe drought now impacting southern and western coastal areas of Maui (Maui Now, 7/13/2023):
"Even after rain, within a couple of days and the wind kicks in, the fuel dries out quickly. Though it looks green, invasive grasses can still carry fire." Non-native grasses like fountain grass cover 25 percent acres of Hawai'i's land mass.
- July 2023 officially Earth's hottest month in recorded history:
- July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded, EU confirms (DW News)
- 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record (Washington Post):
According to climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, 2023 now has an 85 percent chance of becoming the hottest year in the books based on calculations with temperature data from the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.
- US hits new record for billion-dollar disasters in 2023:
- July 2023 brought record-high temperatures, devastating floods across the U.S. (NOAA)
- 15 Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters Hit The US This Year, A Record Pace, NOAA Says (Weather Channel):
The count of billion-dollar weather disasters in the United States so far in 2023 has already reached 15, according to a new government report, and that's a record pace through July before hurricane season shifts into higher gear.
- Severe thunderstorms in first half of 2023 caused record amount in damages (The Hill)
- Ocean heat record wreaking havoc, disrupting marine life:
- Ocean heat record broken, with grim implications for the planet (BBC):
Warmer waters have less ability to absorb carbon dioxide, meaning more of that planet-warming gas will stay in the atmosphere. And it can also accelerate the melting of glaciers that flow into the ocean, leading to more sea level rise.
- High ocean temperatures are harming the Florida coral reef. Rescue crews are racing to help (AP)
- Florida in race to rescue coral bleached by record ocean heat (Guardian):
Since the late 1970s, the Florida Keys have undergone a 90 percent decline in healthy coral cover, a loss which experts have described as "unprecedented". Several factors have accelerated the decline in healthy coral including rising water temperatures and acidity as a result of climate change, in addition to pollution, overfishing, storms and disease.
- Marine Heatwave Off Oregon Coast Considered ‘Extreme’ By NOAA (The Oregonian)
- South America hit with record-shattering winter heat wave:
- Parts of South America are sweltering under a ‘fierce’ heatwave – and it’s the middle of winter (CNN/MSN):
In the mountainous Chilean Andes region, temperatures climbed to 38.9 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, according to Herrara, who described the event as "unbelievable" for mid-winter and "rewriting all climatic books."
- AUDIO: What’s behind the winter heat wave in South America? (The World/PRI)
- South American countries gripped by record-breaking heat — in the middle of winter (CNBC)
- Leaders sign new pact to protect the Amazon Rainforest:
- Amazon Countries, Led by Brazil, Sign a Rainforest Pact (NY Times):
The eight countries that comprise the Amazon River basin agreed on several initiatives to curtail deforestation in the world’s largest and most important rainforest.
- Amazon nations seek common voice on climate change, urge developed world to help protect rainforest (AP):
Some scientists say that when 20% to 25% of the forest is destroyed, rainfall will dramatically decline, transforming more than half of the rainforest to tropical savannah, with immense biodiversity loss.
- President Biden protects lands around Grand Canyon from mining, development:
- 'God’s cathedral': Biden designates national monument near Grand Canyon (Guardian)
- Biden Protects Land by Grand Canyon but Will Still Allow Mining (Bloomberg):
[T]he monument isn’t expected to block Energy Fuels Inc. from mining for uranium at its existing Pinyon Plain Mine, which will be within the monument about 13 miles south of the Grand Canyon. The company’s rights to uranium and high-grade copper deposits at Pinyon Plain have been affirmed by federal courts, Energy Fuels Vice President Curtis Moore said...All valid existing rights to minerals within the monument, including uranium, will be preserved, White House officials said. The monument affects only future mining claims.
- Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns (AP):
"Preserving these lands is good, not only for Arizona but for the planet," said Biden, who spoke with a mountain vista behind him using a handheld mic to counter the wind and wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses to shield him from the sunshine. "It’s good for the economy. It’s good for the soul of the nation."
- VIDEO: With National Monument Designation, Biden Tries to Balance Electoral Realities (NY Times)
- VIDEO: Biden announces new national monument for land around Grand Canyon (PBS NewsHour)
