IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme heat and deadly storms spread across much of the U.S.; Train carrying hazardous chemicals derails into Montana's Yellowstone River; PLUS: More EV carmakers adopt Tesla's fast-charging standard... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme heat wave expands from Texas to much of the U.S.:
- Heat wave affects 45 million people from Southwest to Miss. Valley (Axios)
- Hundreds of flights canceled as severe weather slams the East Coast, while Texas faces possibly record-breaking heat (NBC News)
- Deadly Texas heat is spreading, and it will only get hotter (CNN)
- Texas’ Brutal Heatwave Continues – Can the Grid Keep Up? (Climate Crocks)
- 'Insane', 'astonishing' jet stream leaves scientists 'at a loss' for words (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Dr. Mann Discusses Climate Change, El Nino & Carbon Pollution (CNN)
- What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east (AP)
- Solar bails out Texas during heat wave, but trouble looms (E&E News)
- Historic Texas heat wave kills outdoor workers as Gov. Abbott rescinds protections:
- As Texas swelters, local rules requiring water breaks for construction workers will soon be nullified (Texas Tribune)
- West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall (KLTV-Tyler)
- Texas USPS workers start early to avoid heat after mail carrier's death (San Antonio Express-News)
- Know your rights during this Texas heat wave. Here’s how outdoor workers are protected (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)
- U.S. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in water dispute:
- Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case (AP):
Gorsuch said one "silver lining" of the case may be that his colleagues in the majority recognized that the tribe may still be able to "assert the interests they claim in water rights litigation, including by seeking to intervene in cases that affect their claimed interests."
- Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in water supply case (CNN)
- Supreme Court keeps the Navajo Nation waiting for water (High Country News)
- Biden triumphs over tribe in SCOTUS Colorado River fight (E&E News)
- VIDEO: Navajo Nation’s long quest for water — and for the federal government to keep its promises — ends up at Supreme Court (NBC News, 3/19/2023):
The tribe says an 1868 treaty means the federal government has a duty to ensure its people have sufficient water on a reservation where thousands do not have running water.
- Montana: Train derailment dumps hazardous materials into Yellowstone River:
- Cleanup begins at the site of a Montana train derailment and Yellowstone River bridge collapse (ICNN)
- Train falls into Yellowstone River carrying molten sulfur and asphalt (Billings Gazette)
- A train carrying hazardous materials plunges into Yellowstone River after bridge fails (NPR)
- Oregon county sues Big Oil over historic, deadly 2021 heat wave:
- Oregon County Sues Fossil Fuel Entities and Enablers for Contributing to Deadly 2021 Heatwave (DeSmog County):
The climate lawsuit filed by Multnomah County is the first to name consulting firm McKinsey & Company as a defendant.
- Oregon County Sues Big Oil and 'Misinformation Agents' Over Deadly 2021 Heatwave (Common Dreams):
"This lawsuit is about accountability and fairness, and I believe the people of Multnomah County deserve both. These businesses knew their products were unsafe and harmful, and they lied about it," said Jessica Vega Pederson, the county chair. "They have profited massively from their lies and left the rest of us to suffer the consequences and pay for the damages. We say enough is enough."
- Rivian joins Tesla's electric vehicle charging standard
- Tesla technology inches closer to becoming industry standard as Rivian joins its charging network (AP)
- VIDEO: Mary Barra on if she can trust Elon Musk as a partner (CNBC)
- US industry group to write standards for Tesla electric vehicle plug, stepping toward widespread use (AP)
- Rivian adopts Tesla charging standard, Cruise adds Android and Ford lands a $9.2B loan (Tech Crunch)
- Global investment in solar production outpaces investment in oil production:
- China’s dominance of solar poses difficult choices for the west (Graham Allison, Harvard Belfer Center)
- For the first time, global investment in solar power overtakes investment in fossil fuels, IEA report (Merco Press):
Global investment in solar power is expected to overtake investment in oil production for the first time ever this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. The IEA projects investment in solar power to hit US$ 380 billion in 2023, compared to investments in oil exploration and extraction at US$ 370 billion.
- Solar power investment overtakes oil for first time (DW News)
- Green energy surges but fossil fuels still used for 80% of world power supply (MSN)
