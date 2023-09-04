Whether it's Passover, Ramadan, Easter, something else or nothing at all ... have a pleasant one
By PDiddie on 4/9/2023, 5:00am PT  

Please consider supporting a disappearing craft with a subscription to the work of one of these excellent political cartoonists.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs,
usually on topics concerning the strange brew of Texas politics.
He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons