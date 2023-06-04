With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Oil prices spike after OPEC+ announces surprise production cuts; Good news and bad news with CA's record snowpack; More deadly tornadoes strike Midwest; PLUS: Biden Admin boosts clean energy in Coal Country, clean manufacturing, and cracks down on toxic mercury and lead water pipes... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Scary' new data on the last ice age raises concerns about future sea levels; Walmart will add thousands of EV charging stations to stores by 2030; Biden Interior announces $585 million for water infrastructure projects; Montana repeals state energy policy as climate trial nears; Study: Even a small increase in pollution raises risk for dementia; Melting Antarctic ice may strangle vital ocean currents; Bangladesh needs $1.7 billion a year for green energy transition; China slowly squeezing global carmakers out of its massive markets; N.Y. governor walks back push to 'weaken' climate law after uproar... PLUS: A push to turn farm waste into fuel... and much, MUCH more! ...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

