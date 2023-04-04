With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Another deadly tornado outbreak ravages several states, with more twisters on the way; Melting ice in Antarctica could slow down deep ocean current by 2050; California enacts first-in-the-nation law to rein in Big Oil price gouging; U.S. clears way for nation's first commercial scale offshore wind farm; PLUS: Tiny island nation of Vanuatu gets UN to address climate justice... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks; On India's shore, rising salinity means daily water struggle; Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts; New rules will make many electric cars ineligible for tax credits; The data on Hurricane Ian's destructive path are horrific; Sea-level rise is double-edged sword for carbon storage; DOJ sues Norfolk Southern for alleged environmental violations in East Palestine derailment; Fears for UK butterfly numbers after die-off in 2022 heatwave... PLUS: The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here's why... and much, MUCH more! ...

