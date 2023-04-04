IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Another deadly tornado outbreak ravages several states, with more twisters on the way; Melting ice in Antarctica could slow down deep ocean current by 2050; California enacts first-in-the-nation law to rein in Big Oil price gouging; U.S. clears way for nation's first commercial scale offshore wind farm; PLUS: Tiny island nation of Vanuatu gets UN to address climate justice... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 3rd tornado outbreak in 3 weeks ravages Midwest, Southeastern states:
- Violent US storms kill at least 32 people (Reuters)
- Several states ravaged by deadly tornadoes could see more twisters this week after violent storms kill 32 people (CNN):
Parts of the Midwest and South devastated by catastrophic tornadoes will have almost no time to recover before another round of dangerous storms takes aim at hard-hit areas.
- VIDEO: Over 100 tornadoes reported from last week's outbreak as renewed severe weather threat looms (MSN)
- Lethal Supercell Storms To Hit South More Often As World Warms: New Study (AP)
- Global Warming Can Set The Stage for Deadly Tornadoes (Inside Climate News, 12/21/2021)
- Melting Antarctic ice could slow critical deep ocean current by 2050:
- Melting Antarctic ice predicted to cause rapid slowdown of deep ocean current by 2050 (Guardian):
The study did not attempt to explain or quantify the knock-on effects, but the authors wrote the slowdown would "profoundly alter the ocean overturning of heat, fresh water, oxygen, carbon and nutrients, with impacts felt throughout the global ocean for centuries to come"...But as that deep water becomes isolated, it could then cause the upper ocean around the continent to get hotter, kicking off a feedback loop where more melting causes accelerated slowing of the current, which then causes more heating and more ice sheet melt.
- Abyssal ocean overturning slowdown and warming driven by Antarctic meltwater (Nature)
- Melting Antarctic ice may strangle vital ocean currents (Grist):
Models show that currents could slow by more than 40 percent within 30 years, with potentially devastating effects on the ocean's ability to store carbon.
- Study: sea level rise to be earlier and more isolating than previously anticipated:
- Risk of isolation increases the expected burden from sea-level rise (Nature)
- Thread on impacts: Burden of sea level rise is larger and will occur earlier than anticipated due to indirect effects. AND will occur in places that may not expect impacts. (Tom Logan, Univ. of Canterbury, NZ)
- Rising Seas Threaten to Cut Off Millions of Americans This Century (Science Alert):
According to a new study, many living along both coasts of the United States face increasing risk of periodic isolation during high tides or storms, if not permanent disconnection from other communities by the formation of new islands.
- VIDEO: Sea levels are rising — and it's going to get worse. Here's how some communities are adapting (CBS News)
- Biden Interior Dept. clears the way for first major U.S. offshore wind farm:
- Interior Department Announces Start of Turbine Construction for Commercial-Scale, Offshore Wind Energy Project in Federal Waters (Dept. of Interior)
- Biden Admin Brags About Wind Energy the Same Day It Holds Huge Offshore Oil Auction (Gizmodo)
- Biden energy officials release strategy to boost offshore wind and cut its cost by 30 percent (Market Watch)
- No Evidence Offshore Wind Development Killing Whales (FactCheck.org)
- CA enacts nation's first oil price-gouging law:
- New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry (AP)
- California governor signs bill giving energy commission oversight power on oil companies (CNN):
alifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Tuesday that gives the state’s energy commission oversight power on oil companies to determine potential price gouging and impose corresponding penalties...Last year, Newsom accused oil companies of price gouging California residents even when crude oil prices started to decrease. In a press conference Tuesday, Newsom called it "one of the greatest rip offs in modern American history."
- California Gov. Newsom hails new price gouging law: "California took on Big Oil and won" (Axios/MSN)
- VIDEO: Governor Newsom Takes Action to Hold Big Oil Accountable (Gov. Newsom/Youtube)
- Vanuatu succeeds in pushing U.N. to address climate justice:
- UN seeks court opinion on climate in win for island states (AP):
The countries of the United Nations led by the island state of Vanuatu adopted what they called a historic resolution Wednesday calling for the U.N.‘s highest court to strengthen countries’ obligations to curb warming and protect communities from climate disaster.
- United Nations adopts landmark resolution on climate justice (Guardian):
Resolution hailed as 'win for climate justice of epic proportions' should make it easier to hold countries accountable for failures.
- UN adopts Vanuatu-led resolution in ‘epic win’ on climate change (Asia Pacific Report/NZ)
- How a small island got world’s highest court to take on climate justice (Washington Post/MSN)
- VIDEO: Landmark U.N. Resolution Holds Countries Accountable for Climate Crisis (Democracy Now!)
