Latest Featured Reports | Thursday, September 5, 2024

From Russia With Money: 'BradCast' 9/5/2024 How rightwing useful idiots were paid millions by Russia to help dupe the nation; Also: Cheney endorses Harris; 'Comrade Kamala' is worst Communist ever; GOP seeks to purge 225,000 in NC (but not really)...

Watchdog Group Seeks Cannon's Removal From Trump Stolen Docs Case CREW: 'This Court has the authority and duty to order the case be reassigned to a different judge'...

'Green News Report' 9/5/24 w/ Brad & Desi Most humid summer on record in U.S.; Western U.S. sweltering; August 2024 was hottest ever; PLUS: Brazil's Amazon Rainforest saw record number of wildfires in August... Previous GNRs: 9/3/24 - 8/22/24 - Archives...

Project 2025: 'Final Dagger in the Heart of the Civil Service': 'BradCast' 9/4/2024 Guest: Jacqueline Simon of AFGE; Also: Tabulation prob in MA; MT U.S. Senate nom caught using Native American racial slurs...

Trump Policies Didn't Improve the Economy, Increase Job Growth or Lower Prices So, why do many Americans trust the failed former President on economic issues over the well-documented successes of Biden-Harris?...

Catching Up With America's 'Knife Fight in a Phone Booth' and More!: 'BradCast' 9/3/24 We're back! With Harris and Biden on Labor Day; Netanyahu's endless war; Russia's latest assault on Ukraine; Also: The neck-and-neck horse race to Election Day...

'Green News Report' 9/3/24 w/ Brad & Desi While we were out; Climate and energy in the 2024 race; China hits renewable target six years early; PLUS: The mighty Klamath River now flowing freely for first time in a century... Previous GNRs: 8/22/24 - 8/20/24 - Archives...

Sunday 'Suckers and Losers' Toons THIS WEEK: The Battle of Arlington ... The Kennedy Curse ... Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers ... and more in our latest collection of the week's winningest toons!...

Harris Should Ignore Calls to Move to the Right As Ernest Canning explains, American majorities support her progressive economic policies on everything from labor unions to taxing the wealthy to corporate price-gouging...

Sunday 'Page Turner' Toons THIS WEEK: Kamala's Ka-Boom ... Trump's Tantrums ... Biden's Bon Voyage ... And more in our latest collection of the week's best political toons...

Trump's 2024 Scheme; Walz 'Ready to Turn Page' at DNC: 'BradCast' 8/22/24 Dems bring down rafters on Day 3 as Repubs plot to bastardize democracy; Also: SCOTUS rules on GOP effort to purge 40k in AZ...

'Green News Report' 8/22/24 Climate crisis woven into 2024 DNC; 99% of Americans affected by extreme weather since May; PLUS: 2024 second only to 2023 for billion dollar weather disasters...

The 2024 DNC and 'The Contagious Power of Hope': 'BradCast' 8/21/24 Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of The Pro Left Podcast; Also: A problem worth noting after FL's Congressional primary elections on Tuesday...

AZ Repubs Ask SCOTUS to Purge 40,000 Lawful Voters; DNC Dems Seek to Enfranchise Millions: 'BradCast' 8/20/24 RNC chooses suppression over popular policy (again); Also: Highlights from DNC Day 1...

'Green News Report' 8/20/24 Catastrophic flooding in CT; Climate change dramatically increased record wildfires last year; PLUS: As DNC gets underway, climate groups endorse Harris-Walz...