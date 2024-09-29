THIS WEEK: Creepers, Cowards and Conmen! (And they're all the same guy!) ...
By Brad Friedman on 9/29/2024, 6:35am PT
HE'S VERY CREEPY...
...AND COWARDLY...
...BUT, ALWAYS A CONMAN...
IN OTHER NEWS...
As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!
Share article...