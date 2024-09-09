Listeners ring in on Debate Eve; Also: Climate crisis wreaks havoc from Vietnam to Gulf of Mexico to Western U.S....

Brad Friedman Byon 9/9/2024, 5:43pm PT

Well, we had a few technical disasters during today's BradCast. But that's what makes live radio fun, right? [Audio link to full show --- minus a minute or two of dead air --- follows this summary.]

At the top of the show, Desi and I began coverage of this weekend's deadly Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam, Tropical Storm (soon to be Hurricane) Francine in the Gulf of Mexico, and wildfires raging and heat records shattering in the Western U.S., including right here in our local Southern California listening area. But, almost immediately, we were hit with a few technical snafus as wiring (or something) went haywire during our live show from the KPFK studios.

Apologies for that, and for the minute or two where my mic appears to have gone dead entirely. (We've excised most of that dead air from the version we're posting below. But there are plenty of gaffes along the way to enjoy nonetheless. Don't worry!)

Most of the studio tech issues were largely under control by the time I got to some of my planned news coverage of the Cheneys (both Liz and Dick) and their remarkable endorsements last week of the Democratic Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris; the fact that Bernie Sanders agrees with them; and that Liz even announced she would also be backing Democratic Rep. Colin Allred in his race against Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate in Texas this year!

Then there is Donald Trump's twisted weekend tweet/threat vowing to prosecute and jail "Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials" if he wins in November (he said "WHEN I WIN" in the tweet) "at levels...never seen before in our Country."

In other words, while he used to vow to imprison political opponents, he is now promising to jail Democratic donors, attorneys and elected officials if he wins in November (or if, as he and the GOP are clearly planning, they are able to steal it this year in the event they lose.)

And, with all of that (and more) we get to today's listeners ringing in with thoughts on all of the above on the eve of Tuesday's first and only Presidential debate between Harris and Trump. That rounds out a quick summary of today's tech-error-riddled, but-otherwise-pretty-lively BradCast. Please enjoy!...

* * *

The BradCast

* * *