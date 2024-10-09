IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: The planet just lived through the hottest summer ever recorded --- again; Extreme heat and wildfires broil the U.S. West, as storm Francine threatens the U.S. Gulf Coast; PLUS: State Ag Commissioner warns parts of Texas are running out of water... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Debate Night! Hot Hot Hot; 1 in 4 U.S. homeowners is financially unprepared for costs of extreme weather, report finds; How Trump could turn a $400 billion Green Bank into a fossil fuel lender; Solar farms look to produce more than power: pollinator-friendly habitat; Planes, trains and monster diggers: The vehicles pushing the limits of electric power ... PLUS: Conservative activist Leonard Leo launches $1 billion crusade to 'crush' liberal media... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 2024 was the hottest summer on record:
- The planet endures its hottest summer on record — for the second straight year (CNN):
Summer broke global heat records for the second straight year, scientists have confirmed — putting 2024 firmly on track to be the hottest year in recorded history.
- You just lived through the most humid summer on record (Washington Post)
- Typhoon Yagi strikes Vietnam:
- Death toll from Typhoon Yagi rises to 87 in Vietnam. Dozens remain missing (AP)
- Floods inundate north Vietnam as Typhoon Yagi death toll climbs (Reuters)
- Storm Francine threatens US Gulf Coast:
- New 'cone of concern' shows how far watches, warnings extend inland for Tropical Storm Francine (Palm Beach Post)
- Tropical Storm Francine live updates: Life-threatening conditions set for Gulf Coast (NBC News)
- 'Rocket fuel' in Gulf propelling Francine closer to hurricane status: Live updates (US Today/MSN)
- Tropical Storm Francine forms in Gulf of Mexico, to hit Louisiana as a hurricane (Axios)
- The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season keeps underperforming expectations (Axios)
- Study: Hurricanes now reach 'major' status more often due to global warming:
- VIDEO: New Models Show Stronger Atlantic Hurricanes, and More of Them (This Is Not Cool blog):
One of the predictions is for hurricanes with 20 percent stronger maximum winds. As Jeff Berardelli explains below, that 20 percent is actually much, much worse than it sounds.
- Texas: parts of state running out of water
- VIDEO: Texas Agriculture Commissioner sounds the alarm, says Texas is running out of water (WFAA-Dallas)
- Parts of Texas ‘out of water’ as the rest dries out, ag commissioner says (The Hill/MSN)
- Is Texas is running out of water? Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller shares warning (Austin American-Statesman)
- Extreme heat, wildfires broil and burn the U.S. West:
- Wildfires rage in California, Nevada, other Western states (Deseret News)
- Swelling wildfires in California and Nevada force thousands to evacuate (Axios)
- Relentless heat wave drives California wildfires, forcing thousands to evacuate (CBS News)
- Trump pledges to rescind unspent I.R.A. funds:
- Trump vows to pull back climate law’s unspent dollars (Politico):
The former president also pledged to establish a government efficiency commission floated by Tesla’s Elon Musk, who he suggested could lead the commission.
- Trump Plans To Rescind Funds For IRA Law’s Climate Provisions, But May Keep Drug Price Measures (Forbes)
- Biden investment in rural electrification biggest since the New Deal:
- Biden administration races to spend billions in climate, energy programs (Axios)
- President Biden announces major investment in rural electricity in rural Wisconsin (WBAY-Green Bay)
- Biden-Harris Administration Announces $7.3 Billion in Clean Energy Investments from the Investing in America Agenda, Largest Investment in Rural Electrification Since the New Deal (USDA)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Debate Night! Hot Hot Hot (Hill Heat)
- 1 in 4 U.S. homeowners is financially unprepared for costs of extreme weather, report finds (CBS News)
- How Trump could turn a $400 billion Green Bank into a fossil fuel lender (Bloomberg)
- Conservative Activist Launches $1 Billion Crusade to 'Crush' Liberal Media (CF)
- Planes, trains and monster diggers: The vehicles pushing the limits of electric power (BBC)
- Solar farms look to produce more than power: pollinator-friendly habitat (NY Times)
- How to navigate the green economy: Here are four success stories (LA Times)
- How a cookstove carbon credit plan unraveled in Africa (Washington Post)
- Hotter, drier and all-around different: How climate change will alter your life in L.A. (LA Times)
- ‘Sustainable’ Logging Clear-Cutting Canada’s Climate-Fighting Forests (Reuters)
- TVA Helped Electrify The South — But Now Its Plans Are Sparking Backlash (Washington Post)
- Tribe Reels From Illness And Cancer. What Role Did The Us Government Play? (AP)
- Why Cities Are Getting More Rainy (Washington Post)
- How Oil Companies Could Tap The Climate Law To Pump More Crude (E&E News)
- How to power your home through an outage without a gas generator (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: John Oliver on Trump's Project 2025: Blueprint for the Death of Democracy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)