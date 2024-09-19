Now celebrating 15 YEARS of Green News Report!

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, September 22, 2024

Losers' Stench: GOPers Gaming the Map to 270: 'BradCast' 9/19/24 Bad news for Rs in NC; Trump/Vance lies in OH; Desperate GOP Electoral Vote scheme in NE; Gaming result certification in GA; Vote suppression in TX; Vote expansion in CA...

Dueling Lawsuits: State A.G. and County Election Officials Square-Off Over Voter Registration in Texas Right to register under assault following state's massive voter roll purge...

'Green News Report' 9/19/24 w/ Brad & Desi U.N. weather agency warns of climate chaos...that may already be here; NC storm tops $7B in damage; PLUS: Biden's air pollution policies will save 200,000 lives... Previous GNRs: 9/17/24 - 9/12/24 - Archives...

Winning Over White Evangelicals for Harris: 'BradCast' 9/18/24 Guest: Pastor Doug Pagitt of Vote Common Good; Also: With great power (and a huge microphone) comes great responsibility...

Amid Trump's Racist, Anti-Immigrant Screeds, Supp-orters Tell Us Why They Back Him: 'BradCast' 9/16/24 Some reasons are as bad as you might guess; Also: New assassination scheme; More lies...

Debate Moderator Was Right: Trump Lost 2020 Challenges for Lack of Evidence Former President falsely claimed it was due 'only' to lack of 'standing'...

Sunday 'Da Bait' Toons THIS WEEK: Doggone Springfield ... Swift Boating 2024 ... Afterthoughts ... and more, in our latest collection of the week's best toons!...

TX GOP Vote Suppression; Nation's Election Officials Alarmed by USPS Ballot Failure: 'BradCast' 9/12/24 Also: DHS preps for another Jan 6; Post-debate polling favors Harris; More...

'Green News Report' 9/12/24 w/ Brad & Desi Climate policy gets short shrift at Presidential Debate, as fires rage in the U.S. West and Hurricane Francine slams into Louisiana... Previous GNRs: 9/10/24 - 9/5/24 - Archives...

'He Swallowed the Hook': Harris Dominated Trump at Philly Debate: 'BradCast' 9/11/24 Special coverage with Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...

GOP Fights to Suppress Vote in Nebraska: 'BradCast' 9/10/24 Guest: Alex Burness of Bolts Mag on disenfranchisement of former felons; Also: MO Supremes approve abortion rights ballot measure; Listener mail and more...

'Green News Report' 9/10/24 We just lived through the hottest summer on record -- again; Extreme heat, fire broil U.S. West; Francine threatens Gulf Coast; PLUS: Ag Commish warns TX running out of water...

Cheneys Endorse Democrats; Trump Vows to Jail Everyone: 'BradCast' 9/9/24 Listeners ring in on Debate Eve; Also: Climate havoc from Vietnam to Gulf of Mexico to Western U.S...

Sunday 'Let's Have a Great Fall!' Toons THIS WEEK: Cold as Hell ... Calling All Dopes ... School Supplies ... Common Ground ... and much more in our latest collection of the week's best political toons!...

From Russia With Money: 'BradCast' 9/5 How rightwing useful idiots were paid millions by Russia to help dupe the nation; Also: Cheney endorses Harris; 'Comrade Kamala' is worst Communist ever; GOP seeks to purge 225,000 in NC (but not really)...

Watchdog Group Seeks Cannon's Removal From Trump Stolen Docs Case 'This Court has the authority and duty to order the case reassigned to a different judge'...