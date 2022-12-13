Boebert wins CO 'recount'; MA recount flips state House seat by one vote; PA state House majority battle; Also: Biden personally lowers gas prices and ends inflation; Nuclear fusion breakthrough...
By Brad Friedman on 12/13/2022, 7:00pm PT
Nope. The 2022 midterms still aren't fully over. At least not on The BradCast, where we're still following every last vote to the bitter end. But that's not all we have for you today. [Audio link to full show is posted below this summary.]
In fact, we cover all of the "E" stories on today's program, including Elections, Energy and the Economy, if not necessarily in that order...
- As if the good news of cheap, renewable energy like wind and solar wasn't bad enough for them, the Big Fossil Fuel boys already seem to be freaking out about today's news regarding a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology and the possibility that it could eventually result in clean, virtually unlimited, carbon-free energy.
- New AAA numbers reveal that Joe Biden has lowered gasoline prices in the U.S. to less than they were before Russia's war on Ukraine! (If it was all his fault the price went up, he gets all the credit when it comes down, right?)
- New numbers from the Labor Department today reveal that Joe Biden has Joe Biden has almost ended inflation in the U.S.! (See above.)
- Colorado has finished their "recount" for the U.S. House seat in the state's 3rd Congressional District between incumbent Republican nut Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. After computers retallied all of the ballots (rather than hand-counts) Boebert was declared the winner by just 546 votes out of more than 325,000 votes cast, in a district which all forecasters saw as "solid Republican". Happily, because the Republican won in this case, there were no death threats to election officials or armed insurrections in response.
- Boebert's razor thin victory means the GOP will have 222 House seats in the next Congress beginning in January to the Democrats' 213. While they lost just 9 seats in in the lower chamber, and the majority along with them, it was an extraordinary midterm election for a party controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House. In addition to holding all of their Senate seats and even flipping one from Red to Blue (a feat not matched since 1934 for a party that controls the White House), Democrats also won Governors races in red states and flipped state legislative chambers in a way that just doesn't happen in this kind of midterm election. Dems won trifecta control (the Governor's office, plus majorities in the state House and Senate) in four more states this year: Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts. They also held off GOP supermajorities in states with Dem Governors such as North Carolina and Wisconsin. In fact, taking back the majority in the U.S. House, by the barest of margins, is perhaps the only thing the GOP can feel good about this year. Even there, the average pick up is about 20 or 30 seats in elections like this one. And Republicans may have a difficult time electing a House Speaker in January, depending on how things go in the weeks ahead for GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy.
- But there are still a number of midterm recounts and legal contests underway in various spots around the nation. Yesterday, we discussed the recount now underway in the Arizona Attorney General race, after the Democratic candidate, Kris Mayes, was certified to have defeated Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 511 votes out of more than 2.5 million cast. Sadly, as in CO, AZ "recounts" with computers instead of by hand. In Massachusetts, meanwhile, they do it correctly (by hand). Thankfully so. Because a hand recount for a state House of Representatives seat, in which the Democrat initially lost to the Republican incumbent by 10 votes, has resulted in her winning the seat by just one. single. vote. The Republican incumbent is, naturally, filing a lawsuit in response.
- And then there's the battle for control of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives, where Democrats appear to have won the majority from Republicans for the first time in more than a decade. They flipped a net total of 12 seats last month to take control of the House by the barest possible margin, 102 to 101. But then the confusion began. One Democrat actually died back in October but won reelection anyway. Two others also won races for higher office (Lt. Gov and U.S. House) and resigned after the 2021-22 session officially ended on November 30. But now, there is a battle, including in court, for who gets to decide when the special elections to fill all three vacant seats takes place, and who will be elected as House Speaker when the new session officially begins on January 3. We try to make sense of the legislative mess in the Keystone State which even a longtime PA journalist we spoke to is having trouble making sense of!
- Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, with news on a massive Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas; New evidence of Big Oil's big lies about their pretend commitment to tackle climate change; And news on the nuclear fusion breakthrough announced today by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm...
|
(Snail mail support to "Brad Friedman, 7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594 Los Angeles, CA 90028" always welcome too!)