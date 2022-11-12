<> Please help keep The BRAD BLOG independent! <> All of our work, including The BRAD BLOG, The BradCast and Green News

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, December 11, 2022

'Green News Report' 12/8/22 w/ Brad & Desi U.N. takes on nature's decline; Winter Olympics v. global warming; Biden Admin hits jackpot with offshore wind lease auction; PLUS: Renewable energy to overtake coal by 2025... Recent GNRs: 12/6/22 - 12/1/22 - Archives...

Warnock Wins GA; Nightmare Election Law Case Heard by SCOTUS: 'BradCast' 12/7/22 Guest: FairVote's David Daley on 'bonkers' Independent State Legislature theory's 'seismic consequences' as weighed by High Court...

TRUMP ORG GUILTY ON

17 COUNTS OF FRAUD:

'BradCast' 12/6/22 But the accountability is only just beginning...

'Green News Report' 12/6/22 w/ Brad & Desi FBI probing terror attacks on NC electric grid; Russian missile attacks on civilian targets deepen Ukraine energy crisis; PLUS: EV sales surging in U.S. and around the world... Recent GNRs: 12/1/22 - 11/29/22 - Archives...

All State-Funded Media is

Not Created Equally:

'BradCast' 12/5/22 Guest: Voice of America's former WH House Bureau Chief, Steve Herman; Also: New flu, COVID surge; Russia's latest offensive; Trump calls for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution...

Sunday 'Abandon All Hope' Toons Give it up for PDiddie's latest collection of the week's best political toons...

AZ Election Super-Geniuses: 'BradCast' 12/2/22 Cochise County ordered to certify results; Lake, Finchem attorneys sanctioned; Also: Warnock campaigner shot in GA; Boebert recount begins in CO; Dems avert rail strike, but about those paid sick days...

Seditious Conspiracy Verdicts and 'Mob Boss' Obstruction: 'BradCast' 12/1/22 Guest: Emptywheel's Marcy Wheeler; Also: Out of work loser, Dr. Oz; Hilarious sentence for GOP vote suppressors; Breaking: 11th Circuit nixes Special Master in Trump docs case...

'Green News Report' 12/1/22 w/ Brad & Desi DoJ sues to clean up water supply in Jackson, MS; Mauna Loa shuts global CO2 monitor; New methane rules for drilling; PLUS: Int. Dept to help tribal communities escape rising seas... Recent GNRs: 11/29/22 - 11/17/22 - Archives...

Good News and Bad News in GA Early Runoff Voting: 'BradCast' 11/30/22 Guest: GA election expert, observer Jeanne Dufort; Also: Dems unite behind new House leadership; Bills passed to help avert rail strike; Meadows ordered to testify in GA...

Fun Times in MAGA Land!: Sedition! Collusion! Denial!: 'BradCast' 11/29/22 Oath Keepers chief 'guilty'; GOP money launderer 'guilty'; AZ Dem SoS/Guv-elect fights to keep Repubs from disenfranchising selves...

'Green News Report' 11/29/22 Breakthrough at U.N. climate conference; Americans at risk of power blackouts; Buffalo, NY buried by blizzard; PLUS: Houston, TX under boil water notice...

We're Back! But Election and Accountability Season Never Left: 'BradCast' 11/28/22 Pillow Guy is running!; Special Counsel wasting no time; Trumpers failed in AK too; Lake still pretending in AZ; Callers have a few thoughts...

Sunday 'Once More Unto the Breach' Toons And here we go again...into PDiddie's latest post-Turkey toon collection...

Turkey Toons Gobble gobble! Our thanks to the one and only Pdiddie for a special holiday collection of toons to help you burn off a few calories!...

Debating the Merits of Garland's New Special Counsel: 'BradCast' 11/21/22 Guests: Former DoJ prosecutor Randall D. Eliason of GWU, Const'l law expert John Bonifaz of FSFP; Also: Does the Const. disqualify Trump from 2024?...

Sunday 'Ready or Not' Toons PDiddie's latest collection of the past week's most gut-busting political toons...