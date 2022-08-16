IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Historic Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress --- just don't call it a 'climate' bill; Scientists surprised to find trees growing in the rapidly warming Arctic; PLUS: 100 million Americans will live in an 'extreme heat belt' by 2053, study warns... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): New water cuts coming for Southwest as Colorado River falls into Tier 2 shortage; Warming Doubles Risk Of Catastrophic California 'Megaflood'; Climate Refugees a Trickle Now, soon to Be a Flood; Marine Heatwaves Increasingly Intense; Solar is happening. Nuclear is (mostly) not; Why Scientists Have Pumped A Potent Greenhouse Gas Into Public Streams... PLUS: Celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act. Then Double Down on Demonizing Fossil Fuels.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- US carmaker Dodge: "last call" for fossil-fueled muscle cars
- The Arctic is warming much faster than predicted, now with trees
- Spruce trees have arrived in the Arctic tundra a century ahead of schedule (Quartz)
- Climate change’s impact intensifies as U.S. prepares to take action (Washington Post)
- The Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet, new research shows (CNN):
Another problem: Climate models, which scientists used to predict long-term change, are not capturing this high rate of warming, lead author and researcher Mika Rantanen told CNN, which was part of this study's motivation. That's concerning because if the models can't recreate what's happening right now, scientists can't be confident in their long-term predictions.
- The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the world (PBS NewsHour/The Conversation)
- Report: 'Extreme heat belt' to affect 100 million Americans by 2053:
- Interactive tool: Defining America's Climate Risk: Latest Property-level heat risk information now available on Risk Factor (First Street)
- An 'Extreme Heat Belt' will soon emerge in the U.S., study warns (Axios):
A new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois, where the heat index could reach 125°F at least one day a year by 2053.
- An 'extreme heat belt' will impact over 100 million Americans in the next 30 years, study finds (CNN)
- Rise in extreme heat will hit minority communities hardest (E&E News)
- Earth sees a top 3 hottest July, marked by deadly heat, flash floods (Axios)
- Surface air temperature for July 2022 (Copernicus)
- July 2022: Warmest nights in U.S. history (Yale Climate Connections)
- Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act - just don't call it a 'climate' bill:
- House adopts 'transformative' climate bill - Guest: David Roberts of Volts: 'BradCast' 8/12/2022 (The BRAD BLOG):
"One of the most important aspects of this bill is the transformative effects it's going to have on our political economy. It's going to change politics," he argues.
- VIDEO: Experts explain how the Inflation Reduction Act helps fight climate change (ABC News)
- Biden aims for victory lap as he signs Inflation Reduction Act (Guardian UK/MSN)
- House passes the Inflation Reduction Act, the ‘most significant’ climate bill in US history (Grist)
- Modeling 'IRA' carbon cuts: Caveats, uncertainty and luggage (E&E news)
- Manchin Permitting Deal Teeters Despite Gas Industry Support (The American Prospect):
Renewable-energy developers, and many on the left, argue that permitting reform is needed to speed the construction of wind and solar, which received heavy financing in the IRA. But the Senate Republican vote suggests that the GOP, whose votes would be needed, could block or disadvantage those projects.
- What the Inflation Reduction Act does for green energy (PBS NewsHour)
- Beyond Climate: 6 Big Benefits of the US Inflation Reduction Act (World Resources Institute)
- The Inflation Reduction Act promises thousands of new oil leases. Drillers might not want them. (Grist)
