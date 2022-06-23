(Sorry the goons ruined your day, Dad...)
Cornyn walks away from gun negotiations, into boos at Texas Republican convention.

ICYMI: Conservative extremists posted video of TXGOP delegates arguing in Houston bars, instigated conflicts with "globalists" Ted Cruz and Dan Crenshaw

