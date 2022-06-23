Guest Host Nicole Sandler with The Nation's John Nichols...

It's NICOLE SANDLER pulling fill-in duties again today on The BradCast.

This has been an intense week, with two more hearings from the bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump's attempt to steal the 2020 election. The tsunami of damning evidence and information has been somewhat overwhelming. I'm feeling more stressed out than I have in a while, and I realize it's because all of the memories of not only that day but, frankly, those four years when our entire world was derailed.

Without any medical training (so take it for what it's worth), I'm seeing signs of PTSD as the memories of those years come flooding back.

JOHN NICHOLS is National Correspondent for The Nation. You already knew who he is, as a fairly regular guest on The BradCast. So you may already know why I so enjoy speaking with him, especially at times like this. We started out talking about the J6 hearings, before seguing into a conversation about whether or not we can survive all of this and what it will take to get this country back on track to being a great nation.

So, we get deep and very aspirational. When you're dreaming, anything is possible. And when things are as dire as they are now, reaching for unicorns may be the least we should be doing...

