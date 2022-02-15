By PDiddie on 2/13/2022, 6:14am PT  


"Do you know why I pulled you over, Ms. Taylor Greene?"

Support a disappearing craft with a subscription to a political cartoonist.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons