IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Germany shuts down half of its last remaining nuclear power plants; Trump's EPA chief, a former coal lobbyist, tapped for Virginia's top environmental post; Toyota, Chevy and Ford make big EV announcements; PLUS: San Francisco gets the world's first hydrogen powered ferry... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 6 big environmental stories to watch in 2022; 2021 temperature records now coming in; Manchin [claims he] sees path to climate deal; A month of unprecedented U.S. weather disasters ends with Colorado fire catastrophe; Ford launches effort to make EV charging in the US much easier; Texas gas barons have not learned lessons of blackouts; Judge orders release of disputed DAPL documents; Texas enacts nation's strongest flood disclosure law; Wildfires are digging carbon-spewing holes in the Arctic... PLUS: This vast wildfire lab is helping foresters prepare for a hotter planet... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Germany shuts down half of its remaining nuclear power plants:
The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy was first taken by the center-left government of Gerhard Schroeder in 2002. His successor, Angela Merkel, reversed her decision to extend the lifetime of Germany’s nuclear plants in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan and set 2022 as the final deadline for shutting them down.
- PG&E equipment caused massive Dixie Fire in California:
- PG&E power line sparked the nearly million-acre Dixie fire, investigation finds (LA Times):
State investigators have determined that a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power line was responsible for sparking last year’s massive Dixie fire, which torched more than 960,000 acres in five Northern California counties as it burned clear across the Sierra Nevada.
- Frustrated With PG&E Denial of Wildfire Charges, Judge Raises Possibility of Extending Probation (KQED):
"One of the things we hope for when we have criminals like PG&E that are on probation is that over the course of time they come to accept responsibility," Alsup said, addressing PG&E attorney Reid Schar. "In five years you've never done that. You've never accepted responsibility for any of these fires until it's convenient or you're up against the wall and have to plead guilty."
- VA's Republican Gov.-Elect Youngkin taps Trump's EPA chief:
- Youngkin nominates Trump EPA chief Andrew Wheeler for secretary of natural resources (Washington Post/MSN):
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday nominated Andrew Wheeler — a former coal lobbyist who led a rollback of Obama-era environmental regulations as President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency chief — as his secretary of natural resources.
- New solar plants planned for Virginia's former coal fields:
- Solar Power Projects See The Light on Former Appalachian Coal Land (Reuters):
While using former mining land to generate solar energy has long been discussed, this and five related sites are among the first projects to move forward in the coalfields of the central Appalachian Mountains, as well as nationally.
- San Francisco to get world's first hydrogen-powered ferry:
- Hydrogen-powered ferry to debut in San Francisco (CBS News/Yahoo:
A much larger hydrogen-powered ferry is now being built in Europe, and the technology could eventually be applied to container ships. But there is a downside: if hydrogen leaks during production or from its tanks, it contributes to global warming.
- Big automakers accelerate shift to electric vehicles:
- Toyota to Spend $35 Billion on Electric Push in an Effort to Take on Tesla (Inside Climate News):
The auto giant’s investment target trails VW’s $58.5 billion pledge. But one analyst said Toyota seems now to have a "high level of commitment" to EVs.
