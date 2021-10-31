17 years of The BRAD BLOG! 12 years of Green News Report!

Latest Featured Reports | Monday, November 1, 2021

Sunday Frightful Toons Many tricks and treats in PDiddie's latest collection of the week's scariest toons...

Are Manchin and Sinema Trying to Kill the Bill?: 'BradCast' 10/29/21 Guest: Salon's Heather Digby Parton; Also: Here we go again! Another QAnon GOP election clerk steals another voting system!...

Sausage and Oil:

'BradCast' 10/28/21 Biden cites 'historic deal' on Build Back Better, details framework 'agreement' for social safety net and climate package; House Comm. calls Big Oil CEOs on carpet for decades of lies...

'Green News Report' 10/28/21 w/ Brad & Desi U.N. warns of 'Emissions Gap' between where we are and where we need to be; Plastic could be a bigger polluter than coal by 2030; PLUS: Rental car giant bets big on EVs... Previous GNRs: 10/26/21 - 10/21/21 - Archives...

Election Reform on NY Ballot, Election Reformers Divided: 'BradCast' 10/27/21 Guests: Dr. Virginia Martin, former Columbia County, NY Election Comissioner; Allegra Dengler of Citizens for Voting Integrity NY; Also: Taxing billionaires...

A 'Lay Down Case' of Conspiracy to Defraud the U.S.: 'BradCast' 10/26/21 Guest: Attorney, blogger Keith Barber on where 1/6 probe is heading; Also: Americans now very worried about climate; Manchin nixing another climate provision...

'Green News Report' 10/26/21 w/ Brad & Desi Historic storm slams West, 90M face extreme weather across U.S.; Record high emissions in 2020; PLUS: New reports warn climate a growing threat to national, global security... Previous GNRs: 10/21/21 - 10/19/21 - Archives...

Sunday Spooky Toons Be very afraid. Just in time for the holiday...It's PDiddie's latest collection of the week's scariest editorial toons...

Anita Hill Still Changing the World, 30 Years Later: 'BradCast' 10/22/21 Guest host Nicole Sandler with author, lawyer, Brandeis University professor Anita Hill...

The Good with the Bad: 'BradCast' 10/21/21 House holds Bannon in contempt; TX Lt. Gov. pays out for GOP voter fraud; CA GOP's recall boondoggle; Vets dump Sinema; Manchin could dump Dems; TX steals minority House seats; IL boosts Dems (a little)...

'Green News Report' 10/21/21 w/ Brad & Desi We're making too much fossil fuel; Climate change imperils millions, study finds; CA expands drought emergency; PLUS: Cutting emissions is hard, but will lower energy bills... Previous GNRs: 10/19/21 - 10/14/21 - Archives...

'A One-Way Ratchet': Biden's SCOTUS Comm. Does GOP's Bidding: 'BradCast' 10/20/21 Guest: Slate's Mark Joseph Stern; Also: 'Contempt' for Bannon; Manchin, Sanders in talks; GOP Senate blocks voting rights again...

'Green News Report' 10/19/21 Manchin blows up Biden's climate agenda; EPA to crack down on PFAS; Million of polluting, abandoned U.S. wells; PLUS: McDonald's finally going beyond meat...

Listeners on Whether Ds Should Gerry-mander 'Blue' States: 'BradCast' 10/18/21 Also: How the unvaxxed helped kill Colin Powell; How Manchin is killing Biden's climate change plan...

Sunday 'Democracy's Boundaries' Toons PDiddie draws a few lines in his latest collection of the week's best toons...

Why Dems Should Gerrymander 'Blue' States (& Why They Shouldn't): 'BradCast' 10/15 Guest: FairVote's Dave Daley; Also: Freedom to Vote in the Senate; GOP physics in VA...