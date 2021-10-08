With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/10/2021, 11:01am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New U.N. climate report described as 'code red for humanity'; California's Dixie Fire now the largest in the U.S. and in state history; PLUS: Apocalyptic scenes from wildfires around the world demonstrate climate change is already here... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Senate passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package; Senate Dems Unveil $3.5 Trillion Budget For Social, Climate Efforts; UN Climate Report Expected to Drive U.S. Regulation, Litigation; Minnesota Blocks Release of Records About Surveilling Pipeline Opponents; Biden FWS Renews Permit Allowing Oil Companies To Disturb Polar Bears; Biden Plans ‘Comprehensive’ Assault on Planet-Warming Methane; Something Is Killing Gray Whales. Is It A Sign Of Oceans In Peril?... PLUS: The Lost Canyon Under Lake Powell... and much, MUCH more! ...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



