IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New U.N. climate report described as 'code red for humanity'; California's Dixie Fire now the largest in the U.S. and in state history; PLUS: Apocalyptic scenes from wildfires around the world demonstrate climate change is already here... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Senate passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package; Senate Dems Unveil $3.5 Trillion Budget For Social, Climate Efforts; UN Climate Report Expected to Drive U.S. Regulation, Litigation; Minnesota Blocks Release of Records About Surveilling Pipeline Opponents; Biden FWS Renews Permit Allowing Oil Companies To Disturb Polar Bears; Biden Plans ‘Comprehensive’ Assault on Planet-Warming Methane; Something Is Killing Gray Whales. Is It A Sign Of Oceans In Peril?... PLUS: The Lost Canyon Under Lake Powell... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Wildfires in Greece take apocalyptic turn:
- 'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response (AP)
- VIDEO: Greece wildfires force people to flee island by boat (BBC)
- Wildfire Rips Through Greek Island as Evacuations Continue (VOA News)
- California's Dixie Fire now largest in U.S., largest single fire in state history:
- Dixie fire: eight missing in largest single wildfire in California history (Guardian UK)
- More than 870 structures have been destroyed in California's Dixie Fire, and thousands remain threatened (CNN)
- Unprecedented action: State shuts down big hydroelectric plant as Lake Oroville drops to historic lows (SF Chronicle)
- Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle (UPI)
- IPCC releases its landmark 6th Assessment Report:
- Synthesis Report of the Sixth Assessment Report: A Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
- The IPCC Warns This Is a Make-or-Break Decade for Humanity (Earther):
The 234 scientists behind the report also make clear that it’s now or never for the world’s best chance to avert even more horrifying impacts of climate change—while showing that every ton of carbon pollution and every tenth of a degree matter.
- ‘Code red’: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming (AP):
Under each scenario, the report said, the world will cross the 1.5-degree-Celsius warming mark in the 2030s, earlier than some past predictions. Warming has ramped up in recent years, data shows.
- AUDIO: IPCC Author Dr. Amanda Maycock Breaks Down Key Findings From Landmark IPCC Report On Climate Change (WBUR):
A major report out Monday from scientists around the world spells out what many already suspected about climate change: The world is warming at an accelerated pace and human behavior is the driving factor.
- Climate crisis ‘unequivocally’ caused by human activities, says IPCC report (Guardian UK)
- 5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change (AP)
- VIDEO: 'We can see the impacts of climate change playing out now in real time': Dr. Michael Mann (ABC News)
- Leaders, activists alarmed, not surprised by climate report (AP)
- IPCC report: ‘Code red’ for human driven global heating, warns UN chief (UN News)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
