IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: November 2020 was the hottest November ever recorded globally; Trump EPA rejects tougher standards on deadly soot, despite link to COVID-19 deaths; Denmark sets a deadline for ending fossil fuel extraction; UK stores kill glitter; PLUS: Scientists discover pollution from car tires is killing salmon... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains; Annual Report Card Marks Another Disastrous Year for the Arctic; Will Biden Pick a USDA Secretary Who Sees Our Food Crises Clearly?; US Air Pollution Monitoring Network Falling Into Disrepair; Could Old Coal Plants be Reborn?; From Alaska to California, the climate is off-kilter in the West; Unplugged: Abandoned oil and gas wells leave the ocean floor spewing methane... PLUS: Residents Kept In Dark About Storm Risks To Louisiana's Chemical Plants... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

