The tweet in question and federal court evidence proving it's true...

Brad Friedman Byon 10/8/2020, 11:38am PT

Well, I woke up this morning to find that Twitter had restricted/suspended my account due to what they describe as my having violated the service's "rules against posting misleading information about voting" with a 100% accurate tweet from two weeks ago, which reported on a federal court filing...

Here's the apparently-still-available tweet in question, which they claim to be in violation of their rules, and the evidence from the federal court filing proving that it's completely accurate...

39 days until Election Day and the *entire* state of Georgia does not have a single working database for *any* of the 159 counties where @GaSecofState *forced* EVERY one of them to use a new, untested, 100% unverifiable touchscreen voting system. Just unfuckingbelievable. https://t.co/ZKoD05eXsQ — Brad Friedman (@TheBradBlog) September 26, 2020

Unless I delete the tweet, Twitter tells me, I will not be able to use Twitter.

Of course, as a journalist, I work very hard to make certain that my tweets are not only accurate, but independently verifiably so. The tweet is based on an emergency federal court filing [PDF], filed that same evening, in Curling v. Kemp, a long running federal lawsuit in Georgia which I've been reporting on for years, most recently here.

The suit, and its filing from non-partisan plaintiff Coalition For Good Governance seeks to ban the use of the state's new, 100% unverifiable touchscreen voting systems. Last year, in the same lawsuit, the U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg found the state's previous touchscreen systems to be insecure, unverifiable and, therefore, unconstitutional. She banned their use in the state.

The blocked tweet cited above regards the state's new touchscreen voting system, forced on every county in the state by GOP Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, despite the systems being similarly insecure and unverifiable, according to experts. They are being forced on every voter at every polling place in the state, as the Coalition calls on the state to allow voters to use hand-marked paper ballots instead. (The group is awaiting Judge Totenberg's ruling.)

My tweet is informed by evidence included in an emergency motion filed by the Coalition, after discovering an error acknowledged by the Sec. of State in every one of the new touchscreen Ballot Marking Devices. The programming error, as the SOS office now acknowledges, would result in U.S. Senate candidates not showing up on the touchscreens for some voters while they are voting.

In the emergency federal court filing, a screenshot of the notice sent to elections officials in all 159 counties in the state by Chris Harvey of the GA Sec. of State's office, instructs those officials to halt all pre-election testing of the new systems due to "an error in the November database which will require every county to get a new database for the November 3, 2020 election."

The Coalition's filing had sought an emergency hearing with the judge due to this startling news just 39 days (at the time) before this year's critical election in the battleground state. That hearing was held with all parties on the Monday after my (apparently problematic, yet completely accurate) weekend tweet.

For the record, the defendant in the case, GA's Sec. of State, told Judge Totenberg during the emergency telephonic hearing (transcript here [PDF]) that the state's private voting system vendor, Dominion Voting Systems, had come up with a work around fix that would avoid the need to replace the databases in all 34,000 touchscreen voting systems in all counties in the state. However, the "fix" included installing new uncertified software on all of those systems instead. Voting systems and cybersecurity experts regard such a change at such a late date to be wildly dangerous and ill-considered, especially since the new software being installed has not been certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC.)

Days later, following that emergency Monday hearing, according to a subsequent filing [PDF] from the Coalition, which sought yet another emergency hearing, the plaintiffs said they learned that both the uncertified system software and the databases for every voting system in all 159 counties in Georgia would need to be replaced, just days before Early Voting is to begin in the Peach State.

My tweet, as noted, was 100% accurate when posted and it still is.

This is just one of the reasons why I've never been comfortable with social media outlets banning or removing posts, even when they are posts from Rightwingers that are clearly wrong and dangerous. They probably should be removed. But I don't like the idea of a very powerful private corporation deciding what is true or not. Especially if they are so easily duped into believing that a tweet featuring well-supported reportage features "misleading" or "false information about voting".

Whether a complaint about this two week old tweet was made by someone in the Georgia SoS office, I couldn't tell you. But, given their behavior in this case, I wouldn't put it past them all.

I've appealed the decision, rather than delete the tweet. That means, however, that I am apparently blocked from Twitter entirely for at least 12 hours, or however much longer it takes them to review the tweet while they contend that it violates their policies. Their automatic message apologies for being delayed in their appeals review process. So it could be a while before I can post there --- or even read there! --- at all.

This is maddening and absurd. Please feel free to raise hell there and complain to @Twitter and its CEO @Jack, if you like, while I cannot. Thanks.

UPDATE 10/8/2020, 7:01pm PT: I just heard back on my "appeal" to Twitter. For the record, they give you 124 characters (not even 248!) to make that appeal. I told them I'm a journalist, and gave them the link to the federal court filing (had to use an URL shortner!) that includes the email from the Sec. of State's office to all election officials in all 159 counties in the state telling them to stop testing on the systems and that new databases would soon be sent, because of the error I was citing in my tweet. The email copied in full in that court filing is the email and court filing on which my completely accurate tweets were initially based.

Here's the reply from Twitter to my appeal...

I have now appealed a second time. Until either my appeals are successful or I delete the accurate tweet in question, I can't use Twitter at all, other than in "private browswer mode"m unsigned in. I can't tweet, reply or DM, etc.

