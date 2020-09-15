With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Sally approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast, with more hurricanes on the way; Deadly West Coast wildfires break more new records; August 2020 was the second hottest August ever recorded; PLUS: Former Vice President Joe Biden blasts climate denier Trump and urges swift action... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

