IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Sally approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast, with more hurricanes on the way; Deadly West Coast wildfires break more new records; August 2020 was the second hottest August ever recorded; PLUS: Former Vice President Joe Biden blasts climate denier Trump and urges swift action... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Megadrought emerging in U.S. Southwest:
- Megadrought emerging in western U.S. could be the worst in 1,200 years, study finds (CBS News, 4/12/2020)
- Massive iceberg breaks off of Greenland ice sheet:
- Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off (AP):
“What is thought-provoking is that if we ... had seen this meltdown 30 years ago, we would have called it extreme. So in recent years, we have become accustomed to a high meltdown.”
- Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019 (AP, 8/20/2020)
- Dangerous Hurricane Sally bears down on US Gulf Coast:
- Live updates: Hurricane Sally begins prolonged assault on northern Gulf Coast with ‘historic’ flooding forecast (Washington Post):
The NHC predicts the long-duration storm could produce as much as 30 inches of rain between southeastern Mississippi and the western Florida Panhandle, with widespread amounts of 10 to 20 inches.
- VIDEO: Hurricane Sally Crawling Toward Gulf Coast With Life-Threatening Storm Surge and Potentially Historic Flooding Rainfall (Weather Channel)
- VIDEO: Hurricane Sally, now a Category 2 storm, threatens the Gulf Coast (CBS News)
- Hurricane Sally set to batter a Louisiana still reeling from Hurricane Laura (Live Science)
- 5 tropical cyclones are in the Atlantic at the same time for only the second time in history (CNN)
- August 2020 was the 2nd hottest August ever recorded
- Northern Hemisphere Had Its Warmest Summer Ever, NOAA Says (CBS News)
- Northern Hemisphere just had its hottest summer on record (NOAA)
- Longtime Climate Science Denier Hired At NOAA (NPR)
- The Trump Team Has a Plan to Not Fight Climate Change (Wired):
It’s only by looking forward that one can spot the bigger dangers: The Fifth National Climate Assessment is due out in 2023, and if Trump is reelected, his Administration will get to shape what is arguably the most important policy document on climate change produced by the federal government.
- Record wildfires continue to rage out of control in U.S. West:
- Wildfires Live Updates: Smoke Crosses U.S. as Blazes Rage in West (NY Times)
- At Least 35 Dead As Wildfires Rampage Along The West Coast (NPR)
- Cal Fire Mendocino Unit Chief describes August Complex as “100 miles of fire line” (Willits News)
- CZU fires' aftermath points to emerging threat for California: water contamination (SF Chronicle)
- Evacuations continue as western Idaho fire grows to nearly 70,000 acres (Idaho News)
- VIDEO: UCSB Prof. Leah Stokes - California wildfires illustrate the consequences of climate change (PBS NewsHour)
- How climate change fuels California's biggest fires (Salon)
- Pro Publica we know how to fix
- These Changes Are Needed Amid Worsening Wildfires, Experts Say (NY Times)
- The 'Straightforward' Link Between Climate and California's Fires (NY Times)
- They Know How to Prevent Megafires. Why Won’t Anybody Listen? (Pro Publica)
- Trump blames states for wildifires, denies climate change exists:
- Trump baselessly questions climate science during California wildfire briefing (CNN)
- Transcript: Donald Trump Receives Briefing on California Wildfires (Rev)
- Trump in California amid devastating fires, as governors put focus on climate change (ABC News)
- VIDEO: Trump on climate change: "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch ... I don't think science knows, actually." (Aaron Rupar, Twitter)
- VIDEO: Climate Change Is Real,’ Newsom Tells Trump at Briefing (NY Times)
- ‘Debate is over,’ California’s governor says. ‘This is a climate damn emergency.’ (Cal Matters)
- Joe Biden rebukes Trump over his dangerous, deadly climate science denial:
- Devastating Wildfires Out West Inject Climate Change Into Campaign (Washington Post)
- Biden calls Trump a 'climate arsonist' as president denies science (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: Joe Biden Climate Change Speech in Wilmington, Delaware (Rev)
- Biden slams Trump as 'climate arsonist' as fires ravage West (NBC News)
- Biden condemns Trump as 'climate arsonist' as wildfires burn – as it happened (Guardian UK)
