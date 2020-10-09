With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: "Unprecedented" wildfires explode across the Western U.S.; Yes, man-made climate change is to blame; PLUS: Trump trolls for votes in Florida by flip-flopping on offshore drilling ban... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The 'Straightforward' Link Between Climate and California's Fires; Climate crisis could displace 1.2bn people by 2050, report warns; World's wildlife populations fell 68 percent since 1970; Antarctica and Greenland Are on Track for the Worst-Case Climate Scenario; 'Doomsday Glacier' Vulnerability Seen In New Maps; Illegal Devices That Bypass Vehicle Emissions Controls Spread Across US... PLUS: Experts Question Truth Of Indonesia’s Claim Of Avoided Deforestation... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



