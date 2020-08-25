IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Twin storms pummel the Gulf Coast and Northern California fires rage out of control during the coronavirus pandemic; Trump Administration abruptly pauses controversial Pebble Mine; PLUS: 2020 Democratic National Convention touts climate action... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Exxon Ends 92-Year Run on Dow Jones; Hedge Fund Collects $3 Billion in Bet on Wildfire Insurance Claims;
Dems’ Climate Plan Takes Aim At The Fossil Industry’s Political Power; Thousands Allowed To Bypass Environmental Rules In Pandemic; Climate Is Taking On a Growing Role for Voters, Research Suggests; Decades of Racist Housing Policy Left Neighborhoods Sweltering... PLUS: An Apocalyptic August in California... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Twin storms pummel U.S. Gulf Coast:
- Laura is now a hurricane and is forecast to strengthen more before hitting the Gulf Coast (CNN)
- Updates: Laura to become dangerous, major hurricane as it takes aim at Texas and Louisiana (Washington Post):
On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center upgraded hurricane watches to warnings, and cover Galveston, coastal Houston, Port Arthur, Tex., and Lake Charles, La. Areas far from Hurricane Laura’s core will be affected by strong winds and heavy rain. Passing over abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Laura is forecast to undergo bursts of intensification until it approaches land.
- Storm Watch: Marco Makes Landfall, Laura Predicted To Be Category 2 Hurricane In Gulf (NPR):
Tropical Storm Marco has made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River but it is Tropical Storm Laura that has Louisiana and Texas residents bracing for what could be the strongest storm since 2005's Hurricane Rita — still ranked as the most intense tropical cyclone on record in the Gulf of Mexico.
- VIDEO: Gov. Edwards Gives Update on Louisiana's Response to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura (Facebook)
- Records?
- VIDEO: Climate change is driving wildfires, giving ‘rocket fuel’ to tropical storms (PBS NewsHour)
- California fires rage out of control:
- Wildfires raging across California 'historic' – as it happened (Guardian UK)
- California fires live updates: LNU Complex devours nearly 1,000 structures, Russian River area hit hard (SF Chronicle)
- Scope of California Wildfires Is Staggering (NY Times):
Fires have chewed through 1.4 million acres in the state this year. By this point in 2019, 56,000 acres had burned.
- California, Colorado Fires May Show Climate-Driven Transformation (Inside Climate News)
- As blazes spread, Covid-19 in California prisons hits crucial inmate firefighting force (CNBC)
- California wine country evacuees stuck in hellish limbo as fire rages on (San Jose Mercury News)
- Trump blames California for wildfires, tells state 'you gotta clean your floors' (Politico):
Trump's suggestions have prompted head-scratching from experts who say his prescriptions — more raking, less water released into the ocean for environmental purposes — suggest he does not understand the science of wildfires. Critics also point out that most of California’s wildlands are federally managed.
- VIDEO: Yes, climate change is intensifying Western heat wave (CBS)
- Climate action woven throughout 2020 Democratic National Convention:
- Climate change prominently featured on Day 3 of DNC (NBC News)
- VIDEO: Joe Biden's Speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, transcript and video (Rev.com)
- VIDEO: Michelle Lujan Grisham’s climate and clean energy speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention (PBS NewsHour)
- When It Comes to Climate Change, It’s Joe Biden Versus the DNC (The Nation)
- VIDEO: Billie Eilish, a self-described environmental activist, performs at the DNC (PBS NewsHour)
- What changed — and what didn't — in the climate platform (E&E News)
- VIDEO: Youth Climate Activists To Speak At Democratic National Convention (Huffington Post)
- VIDEO: 2020 Democratic National Convention | Night 3 Special Coverage & Analysis [climate section starts ~2:22:00] (PBS NewsHour)
- Trump Admin. abruptly pauses permitting process for controversial Pebble Mine:
- Trump administration says Alaska’s Pebble Mine can’t be permitted ‘as currently proposed’ (Washinton Post)
- New Hurdle For Major Alaska Gold Mine After Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Opposition (NPR)
- Alaska mine 'cannot be permitted,' Trump administration rules in major reversal (Politico)
- Alaska Pebble Mine opposed by Trump Jr. hit with unexpected setback (CNN)
