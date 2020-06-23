IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Months-long Arctic heat wave delivers all-time record high --- in Siberia; Extreme heat now kills more Americans than hurricanes or floods; Trump Administration rolls back decades-old protections for migratory birds as Trump lies about wind again at his sparsely attended Tulsa rally; PLUS: U.K. builds world's largest liquid air battery... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Big Oil is scared shitless; Slip-up reveals Chevron ties to architect of climate attack; Epidemic of contaminated medical waste is following the coronavirus; Record plume of Sahara Desert dust aims at Southeast U.S.; Long-simmering water battle comes to a boil in CA; Utility ransomware attacks becoming more sophisticated, new 'honeypot' operation finds... PLUS: Capitalism is destroying 'safe operating space' for humanity, warn scientists...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump administration rolls back migratory bird protections:
- Interior Cites 'Miracle on the Hudson' to Drop Bird Proposal (Bloomberg Law):
Eleven years after the "Miracle on the Hudson," the Trump administration is using the ditching of U.S. Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River after a bird strike as evidence that protections for migratory birds should be dropped.
- Trump administration moves forward with plan to end wild bird protections (PBS NewsHour):
The Trump administration moved forward Friday with plans to scale back a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species despite warnings that billions of birds could die as a result.
- Looks Like the U.S. Will Lose Much-Needed Protections for Bird Populations (Popular Mechanics)
- Feds: Expect More Bird Deaths and Endangered Species Under New Rule (Audubon Society):
A Fish and Wildlife Service report on rolling back protections for migratory birds implies there would be benefits to having fewer of them around.
- VIDEO: Trump lies about wind energy (again) at Tulsa, OK rally (Rev)
- Arctic hits all-time record high temperature:
- Arctic Circle sees 'highest-ever' recorded temperatures (BBC)
- What a 100-degree day in Siberia really means (National Geographic):
"For a long time, we've been saying we're going to get more extremes like strong heat waves," says Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist at the Danish Meteorological Institute. "It's a little like the projections are coming true, and sooner than we might have thought."
- VIDEO: Arctic records its hottest temperature ever (CBS News):
This heat is not an isolated occurrence. Parts of Siberia have been sizzling for weeks and running remarkably above normal since January. May featured astonishing warmth in western Siberia, where some locales were 18 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, not just for a day, but for the month. As a whole, western Siberia averaged 10 degrees above normal for May, obliterating anything previously experienced.
- Extreme heat is now a bigger public health threat than hurricanes, floods:
- Climate change is killing Americans. Health departments aren't equipped to respond (Center for Public Integrity)
- Deadly heat is killing Americans: A decade of inaction on climate puts lives at risk (Guardian UK):
Yearly heat-related deaths have more than doubled in Arizona in the last decade to 283. Across the country, heat caused at least 10,000 deaths between 1999 and 2016 - more than hurricanes, tornadoes or floods in most years.
- Climate casualties rising with temperatures (Center for Public Integrity)
- Extreme heat and pollution linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes:
- Climate Change Tied to Pregnancy Risks, Affecting Black Mothers Most (NY Times):
The research...presents some of the most sweeping evidence so far linking aspects of climate change with harm to newborn children. The project looked at 57 studies published since 2007 that found a relationship between heat or air pollution and birth outcomes in the United States.
- Association of Air Pollution and Heat Exposure With Preterm Birth, Low Birth Weight, and Stillbirth in the US: A Systematic Review (Journal of the American Medical Association)
- UK begins construction on world's largest liquid air battery:
- VIDEO: Highview Power Cryogenic Energy Storage System - Trailer (Highview Power)
- Climate emission killer: construction begins on world's biggest liquid air battery (Guardian UK):
The project near Manchester, UK, will use spare green energy to compress air into a liquid and store it. When demand is higher, the liquid air is released back into a gas, powering a turbine that puts the green energy back into the grid.
- World's Largest Liquid Air Battery Will Help the UK Go Carbon Neutral (EcoWatch)
- Thermal Energy Storage (Energy Storage Association)
- UK public 'supports green recovery from coronavirus crisis' (Guardian UK)
