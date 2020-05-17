By PDiddie on 5/17/2020, 6:01am PT  

Major League Baseball's proposed safety protocols call for no finger licking; no spitting; no mascots; no bat boys/girls; no swapping of lineup cards; no high-fives or fist bumps; no restaurants for road teams; and showers at the ballpark are discouraged.

* * *

Article Categories: Toons