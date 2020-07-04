IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Category 5 cyclone hammers Vanuatu; U.S. officials warn of a perfect storm: a hurricane during a pandemic; U.S. oil producers struggle to survive as prices plummet; PLUS: March 2020 was the second or third warmest March on record... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Oil Companies Are Collapsing, but Wind and Solar Energy Keep Growing; BlackRock, Morgan Stanley to utilities: Tackle climate-related risks or lose market value; Industry Groups Ask California To Delay Pollution Rules, Citing Pandemic; Flushing out the true cause of the global toilet paper shortage amid coronavirus pandemic; The Great Barrier Reef Is Bleaching Again. It’s Getting More Widespread; Methane Emissions Hit a New Record and Scientists Can’t Say Why... PLUS: Why isn’t car insurance cheaper as we all stay home?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Oil industry struggling to survive amid pandemic, global supply glut, price wars:
- No place to go: Oil storage filling up amid collapsing demand, excess production (S&P Global Platts):
"The only thing [producers] can do is try to sell their oil at $5 to $10 per barrel in West Texas or shut their wells in and hope that they can open them back up when the price is higher. Everything is coming to a screeching halt in the Permian on the drilling side too. The question everyone is having to ask themselves is: Why in the world would you drill a well at these prices? And the well you are currently drilling — why would you complete it?"
- Desperate Oil Producers Slash Prices as Demand Evaporates (Bloomberg)
- Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition (Oil Price)
- Trump says OPEC has not asked him for a U.S. oil production cut (Reuters)
- Shale Drillers Warming to a Once-Unthinkable Idea: a Cap on Oil (Bloomberg)
- The World’s Biggest Oil Deal Can’t Save Crude Prices (Oil Price)
- Shale billionaire says oil tariffs are Trump's 'biggest weapon' (Washington Examiner)
- March 2020 was 2nd or 3rd warmest on record globally:
- Surface air temperature for March 2020 (Copernicus Climate Change Service)
- Copernicus: March 2020 on par with 2017 and 2019, the second and third warmest Marches on record (YubaNet)
- March 2020 among hottest on record: EU (AFP):
Temperatures last month were among the hottest on record for March, the European Union's satellite monitoring service said Monday, with particularly extreme warm weather over Russia, home to much of Earth's permafrost.
- March 2020 ranks as 2nd warmest, ties for the driest March (WFLA)
- Earth scorched in the first 3 months of 2020 (Mashable)
- Deadly Tropical Cyclone Harold hammers Vanuatu:
- Tropical cyclone Harold hits Vanuatu amid coronavirus state of emergency (CNN):
Vanuatu has been hit by one of the strongest recorded storms to ever make landfall on the tiny Pacific nation, forcing the government to suspend coronavirus social distancing measures for evacuees.
- Cyclone Harold Tears Off Roofs, Collapses Buildings on Vanuatu After Killing 27 in Solomon Islands (Weather Channel)
- First Cyclone to Make Landfall Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Pummels Vanuatu (Earther)
- US officials brace for 'perfect storm' - a hurricane during a pandemic:
- 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected to Be More Active Than Normal, Colorado State University Outlook Says (Weather Channel)
- Hurricanes in a pandemic: 'Absolutely that’s our nightmare scenario' (USA Today):
[W]aves of infections could follow during peak months for storms in late summer and early fall. Emergency officials say major storms could severely strain the ability of states and the federal government to protect lives. How do you evacuate coastal areas and open shelters with social distancing? What about supplies of food and medical equipment?
- Atlantic Faces Fifth ‘Above-Normal’ Hurricane Season in a Row (EcoWatch)
- Abnormally warm Gulf of Mexico could intensify the upcoming tornado and hurricane seasons (Washington Post)
- Water shortage loom as the world grapples with global pandemic:
- Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Billions Lack Access to Clean Water (Undark Magazine)
- A Quarter of Humanity Faces Looming Water Crises (NY Times)
- No soap nor water: Fear mounts for refugees as coronavirus spreads (Middle East Eye)
- Coronavirus refugees: World’s Most Vulnerable Brace for Virus (NY Times)
- Can Countries in a Water Crisis Resist Coronavirus Spread? (The Conversation):
Nearly 2.2 billion people are currently living without safely managed water outlets, and around 22% of healthcare facilities in the least developed countries lack basic water services.
- In parts of Latin America, water shortages undermine battle with coronavirus (Reuters)
- Will the Virus Trigger a Second Arab Spring? (NY Times)
- Utility workers living on-site at facilities as worker death toll rise from COVID-19:
- 'We have never done this before.' Inside N.Y.'s grid lockdown (E&E News):
New York's historic decision to require workers to live at facilities operating the state's power grid during the novel coronavirus pandemic may be a test case for the rest of the nation. For the first time, the grid operator has asked more than three dozen workers to live 24 hours, seven days a week at two control centers in the suburbs of Albany, N.Y.
- Con Edison reaches 170 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, as risks rise for utility workers (Utility Dive)
- New York’s Coronavirus Threat Pushes Grid Operators to Work and Live in Isolation (GreenTech Media)
- New York grid workers to live ‘isolated’ at control centres (Energy Live News)
- Renewable energy outpaces coal for US electricity for 3 months straight:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Oil Companies Are Collapsing, but Wind and Solar Energy Keep Growing (NY Times)
- Why isn’t car insurance cheaper as we all stay home? (LA Times)
- BlackRock, Morgan Stanley to utilities: Tackle climate-related risks or lose market value (Utility Dive)
- Industry Groups Ask California To Delay Pollution Rules, Citing Pandemic (Huffington Post)
- Flushing out the true cause of the global toilet paper shortage amid coronavirus pandemic (Washington Post)
- Great Barrier Reef Is Bleaching Again. It’s Getting More Widespread. (NY Times)
- Methane Emissions Hit a New Record and Scientists Can’t Say Why (Blomberg)
- Ban Wildlife Markets To Avert Pandemics, Says UN Biodiversity Chief (Guardian UK)
- Already Braced for Covid-19, Towns Watch Rising Mississippi With Fear (Bloomberg)
- Work Starts In Montana On Disputed Keystone XL Canada-US Oil Pipeline (AP)
- Cleanup of US Nuclear Waste Takes Back Seat As Virus Spreads (A)
- In a Race Against Global Warming, Robins Are Migrating Earlier (Inside Climate News)
- Alberta’s $5.3 Billion Backing of Keystone XL Signals Vulnerability of Canadian Oil (Inside Climate News)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page