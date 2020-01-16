IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: GNR Special Coverage: Climate change pervades the final Democratic presidential primary debate before 2020 voting begins... That and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 2019 was the second-hottest year ever, closing out the warmest decade; Germany to drop coal, nuclear power in landmark energy deal; Dead birds washing up by the thousands send a warning about climate change; Florida plans to buy, protect Everglades land targeted for oil drilling; Racist housing policies in US linked to deadly heatwave exposure; World’s biggest long-term risks are environmental, WEF Says... PLUS: Oil's slick rebranding is more like disinformation... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Climate Change pervades final 2020 Democratic presidential debate before 2020 voting begins:
Watch the full CNN/Des Moines Register Democratic debate
- Democratic Candidates Position Themselves as Climate Hawks Going into Primary Season (Inside Climate News):
The candidates' repeated return to the subject of climate change marked a dramatic turnaround from previous election cycles, when it rarely surfaced at candidate forums and routinely ranked far down on the list of voters' concerns...In Tuesday's debate, the moderates sought to make clear that they were in synch with the most progressive candidates on climate.
- At the 7th Democratic debate, candidates took every opportunity to talk climate (Grist):
When the moderators did finally get around to asking some questions about climate change during the last quarter of the debate, the candidates were ready. But not all of them were successful in relaying their environmental expertise.
- 1 big thing: A telling debate broke out for a moment (Axios)
- Democratic Candidates Agree on Climate Change, Except for Role of Natural Gas (Scientific American):
The six candidates on stage told voters that it's the most pressing issue, with a mostly unified voice. It came as polls show that climate change is a top concern among Democratic voters as the nation races toward primary contests beginning with the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.
Joe Biden skates by again
The best case for and against a fracking ban
- Weather Channel to talk environmental justice with 2020 candidates, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern (The Hill)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
