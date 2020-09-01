IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration weakens yet another landmark environmental law; Trump EPA and FEMA not ready to deal with disasters, according to new findings; Shutdown of coal plants has saved 26,000 American lives; PLUS: Disinformation campaign underway to deny role of climate change in Australian bushfires... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): In 2030, we ended the climate emergency. Here’s how; In Australia's burning forests, signs we've passed a global warming tipping point; It's not arson, you absolute f***ing morons; Trump's NEPA ambitions hinge on his reelection; U.S. billion-dollar weather disasters doubled in last decade;
US oil and gas industry's 5-Year Plan is a climate and health nightmare... PLUS: Earth posts second-hottest year on record to close out our warmest decade... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Disinformation campaign underway to deny climate change role in Australia's bushfires:
- VIDEO: Fire Haze: Powerful media commentators dismiss the link between climate change and fires (Paul Barry, Media Watch, ABC Australia)
- How Rupert Murdoch Is Influencing Australia’s Bushfire Debate (NY Times):
on Wednesday, Mr. Murdoch’s News Corp, the largest media company in Australia, was found to be part of another wave of misinformation. An independent study found online bots and trolls exaggerating the role of arson in the fires, at the same time that an article in The Australian making similar assertions became the most popular offering on the newspaper’s website.
- Bots and trolls spread false arson claims in Australian fires ‘disinformation campaign’ (Guardian UK):
“Australia suddenly appears to be getting swamped by mis/disinformation as a result of this environmental catastrophe, and we are suffering the consequences in terms of hyped up polarisation and an increased difficulty and inability for citizens to discern truth,” [Queensland University of Technology senior lecturer on social network analysis Dr Timothy] Graham told the Guardian.
- AUDIO: Amid raging bushfire, Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire turns a blind eye to climate crisis (Media Matters)
- Australia Is Committing Climate Suicide (NY Times):
As record fires rage, the country’s leaders seem intent on sending it to its doom.
- Trump EPA and FEMA not ready for climate disasters:
- FEMA threat report ignores climate change, sea-level rise (E&E News)
- EPA watchdog says agency underprepared for national emergency (The Hill)
- Report finds EPA redundancies are wasting tax dollars (Indiana Environmental Reporter)
- Trump proposes massive changes to landmark environmental law NEPA:
- VIDEO: Trump proposes change to environmental rules to speed up highway projects, pipelines and more (Washington Post):
President Trump on Thursday proposed a change to 50-year-old regulations that would speed the development of new mines, pipelines and hundreds of other projects around the country, including some that could harm the environment and accelerate climate change. The move also could prevent communities from having as much say about what gets built in their backyards.
- NEPA changes leave disaster costs to taxpayers (Politico)
- Trump administration proposal would ease environmental impact reviews for federal projects (Roll Call)
- VIDEO: How climate change intensifies wildfires (CBS News)
- Shut down of U.S. coal plants saved 26,000 lives:
- Shutdown of US coal power facilities saved over 26,000 lives, study finds (Guardian UK)
- Shuttering of U.S. Coal Plants Saved More than 26,000 Lives Over the Past Decade, Study Finds (Yale e360)
- The downstream air pollution impacts of the transition from coal to natural gas in the United States (Nature)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- In 2030, we ended the climate emergency. Here’s how (Eric Holthaus, The Correspondent)
- In Australia's Burning Forests, Signs We've Passed a Global Warming Tipping Point (Inside Climate News)
- It's Not Arson, You Absolute Fucking Morons (Earther)
- Trump's NEPA ambitions hinge on his reelection (E&E News)
- U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters Doubled In Last Decade: Report (Reuters)
- The Energy 202: House Democrats tee up sweeping climate bill as alternative to Green New Deal (Washington Post)
- The US Oil and Gas Industry's 5-Year Plan Is a Climate and Health Nightmare (Earther)
- Earth posts second-hottest year on record to close out our warmest decade (Washington Post)
- House PFAS Bill Has ‘No Prospects’ in Senate, Barrasso Says (Bloomberg)
- Oil Companies Are Spending Billions on PR – But Are They Winning? (Guardian UK)
- Trump EPA Used ‘Emergency’ Loophole to Approve Pesticides Toxic to Bees on 16 Million Acres in 2019 (Center for Biological Diversity)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- This Is How Human Extinction Could Play Out (Rolling Stone)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page