Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast' on the disastrous, illegal, authoritarian state of play in Trump/Musk World, and its rising Opposition...

Brad Friedman Byon 2/5/2025, 6:29pm PT

Today on The BradCast': We momentarily take Donald Trump's delusional bait on Gaza, before spitting it out to take on his and Elon Musk's very real, horrifying, unlawful breakdown of the American Constitutional order and all that it means (or used to) around the globe. [Audio link to full show follows below this summary.]

After air last night --- as usual these days --- a number of troubling Trump-related stories broke. Among them, news that the Administration has notified all U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) workers across the globe that they are immediately off the job and must return to the U.S. within 30 days. Decades-old programs in about 120 countries are now stopped dead in their tracks, including life-saving food for starving children that will now be left at the ports; HIV medicine on shelves that won't be delivered to AIDS victims; hundreds of other programs supporting clean water, independent media, education, including for girls under Taliban rule in Afghanistan; tracking and preventing polio, smallpox, tuberculosis and Ebola outbreaks; and much more.

American foreign aid "soft power" initiatives that foster goodwill around the globe and make up less than one-percent of the annual U.S. budget are apparently all now out of business. Foreign strongmen from Russia to Hungary to Iran to China and beyond are rejoicing today and openly expressing their public thanks to Musk and Trump for doing their bidding.

Also last night, Trump announced during a presser in D.C. with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the U.S. will relocate (forcibly, I guess?) nearly 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to somewhere or another, "take over the Gaza Strip", raze the entire territory and claim "ownership" of it for the U.S., before filling it with beautiful new seaside resorts, turning it into the "Riviera of the Middle East". What could possibly go wrong?

Here to explain what is definitely wrong about that and so much more today, are two of our favorite BradCast panelists, HEATHER DIGBY PARTON, of Salon and Digby's Hullabaloo blog, and the notorious 'DRIFTGLASS', longtime blogger and co-host of his weekly Professional Left Podcast.

In addition to Trump's delusional "ethnic cleansing" dreams for Gaza, we also discuss how he is "a powerful useful idiot" for Netanyahu and his rightwing allies. But Parton isn't buying the idea that his new scheme is meant to distract from Trump's lawlessness elsewhere. "The idea that he's got some strategy to distract from all the terrible things that Elon Musk is doing, I don't think that's true. I think they've just divided up the work."

"I'd say this is tossing a match onto a pile of oily rags," Driftglass chimes in. "But the fire is already burning. This is adding napalm to napalm. And everybody knows it. I think Trump is narcissistic enough and stupid enough and willing to listen to his real estate friends enough to say, 'Sure, why not?'"

Meanwhile, back on the home front (Fatherland?), where "Elon Musk bought his way into the Treasury [and] bought this 60% share in this President," the richest man in the world is "getting what he paid for," says Driftglass, in personally shutting down one federal agency after another, all unlawfully. But who's gonna stop him? Drifty argues Trump will simply ignore any adverse court rulings that may come down the road, if they come at all. "You can't undo the damage I've done, therefore I win!," he quips, before noting: "Trump is perfectly willing to change his mind on a dime and lie about everything and say 'I never authorized anything.' But it's going to take public outrage in the streets, by the right people." Who are those "right people"? Tune in.

Digby joins me in dismissing Trump's largely toothless Executive Orders but agrees that what Musk is doing is of another order. "The DOGE thing is a genuine constitutional crisis," she warns. "The Republicans have absolutely laid down and said [to Trump], 'Please give me your boots so I can lick them.' So they are completely useless, and that's a big part of the problem. I'm terrified about how far this can go."

For much more terror and how we might, collectively, put a stop to it, please tune in for today's often terrifying --- if still occasionally humorous --- BradCast...

* * *

The BradCast

* * *