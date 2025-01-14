IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Los Angeles Fires intensify toxic air pollution and housing shortages in Southern California; Trump and Republicans spark a firestorm of disinformation about the L.A. Fires; PLUS: Congressional Republicans threaten to withhold disaster aid from California... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Lifeboat Capitalism: Some burn, some drown, and some make money either way; Global Warming Surges Well Past 1.5-Degree Mark in 2024; World’s Record Heat Is Worsening Air Pollution And Health In Global South; States Are Preparing To Help Or Thwart Trump’s Second-Term Plans; How Big Oil hindered the fight against L.A.'s wildfires... PLUS: What happens when a state insurer of last resort goes belly-up?
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Catastrophic Los Angeles Fires enter 2nd week, ::
- Los Angeles wildfires live updates: An additional 84,000 people could be ordered to evacuate, officials warn (AP)
- Live updates: L.A. area wildfire threat persists as increasing winds expected this week (LA Times)
- Where to volunteer to help (LA Times)
- Live updates: Los Angeles wildfires --- Death toll unknown, thousands of structures destroyed and tens of thousands flee (CNN)
- Biden says feds to cover 100% of costs for initial LA fire recovery; FEMA assistance available (KABC-Los Angeles)
- Newsom orders investigation into dry fire hydrants that hampered firefighting in L.A. (LA Times)
- Investigators study Eaton Canyon electrical tower area as possible origin of Altadena fire (LA Times)
- Investigation into Palisades Fire zeroes in on street in Palisades Highlands community (KABC-Los Angeles)
- Officials investigating whether Southern California Edison equipment ignited Hurst fire (LA Times)
- "Only Going to Get Worse" - LA Fires Threaten New Evacuations (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Toxic smoke, impacts, from LA Fires increase public health danger:
- Wildfire Smoke From the LA Fires Is a Hidden Health Cost (Bloomberg):
Los Angeles has experienced some of the world's worst air quality this week as smoke from massive wildfires blankets the region and threatens the health of far more people than the fires themselves. And that will end up adding to the economic toll.
- Urgency builds to remove Eaton, Palisades fire debris, mindful of tragic debris flows, flooding (Pasadena Star-News)
- A Surprising Byproduct Of Wildfires: Contaminated Drinking Water (Washington Post):
Thousands of firefighters are working to contain the blazes of multiple fires across Los Angeles. Months from now when the fires are extinguished and the rain comes, however, a hidden threat could put communities at risk once again.
- L.A. Fires intensify Southern California's housing crisis:
- The California Wildfires Could Be Leaving Deeper Inequality In Their Wake (AP)
- Los Angeles Has a Housing Crisis. These Fires Will Make It Worse.
- Fire victims compete to find new homes as real estate market rages in Pacific Palisades, Altadena (LA Times)
- Price gouging after disasters like the LA fires is illegal. But it's happening anyway. (USA Today)
- Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton and other celebs lose homes in LA fires (KABC-Los Angeles)
- L.A. Fires among the costliest disasters in U.S. history, exacerbating insurance crisis:
- California wildfires threaten insurers already teetering from climate shocks (NY Times)
- L.A. county wildfires could be the costliest in U.S. history. Here's why (Fast Company)
- LA fires could drastically drive up insurance premiums - and test California's new market rules (Yahoo News)
- California bans insurance cancellation, non-renewals in LA areas affected by fires (Yahoo News)
- VIDEO: FEMA Admin. Criswell, "This is still dangerous" (CNN)
- FEMA administrator says weather events ‘do not discriminate’ on politics (The Hill)
- The California Wildfires Could Be Leaving Deeper Inequality In Their Wake (AP):
The sight of celebrity mansions and movie landmarks reduced to ashes can make it seem like the wildfires roaring through the Los Angeles area affected a constellation of movie stars. But a drive through the charred neighborhoods around Altadena shows that the fires also burned through a remarkable haven for generations of Black families avoiding discriminatory housing practices elsewhere.
- First, they lost their home insurance. Then, L.A. fires consumed their homes (LA Times)
- Trump and Republicans set off firestorm of disinformation:
- Right Wing Fans Misinformation As Firefighters Battle Los Angeles Blazes (Guardian)
- Spreading like wildfire: How Trump's misinformation about water and fire in Los Angeles inflames the situation (Bulletin of Atomic Scientists)
- Falsehoods around the L.A. fires are proliferating on the right. Anything to keep the realities of climate change from spreading. (Washington Post):
On CNN, an official with the Los Angeles Fire Department explained that this was because so much water had been pulled from local reservoirs that were intended to battle house fires, not wildfires. Other experts have noted that high demand can cause pressure in the system of hydrants to drop, making it harder to extract the water. But this is a political fight, not a debate over resources and systems.
- As Los Angeles Burns, Conspiracy Peddlers Lie About-and Celebrate-the Danger We're Living Through (Mother Jones):
Some of the themes emerging are consistent: pretty much every wildfire is accused of not being a wildfire at all, but a planned attack meant to further some sinister end. This serves two purposes: casting doubt on the established science of climate change, and finding a more politically useful target to pin a disaster on.
- Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy (CNN)
- What are the factors the caused the unseasonal CA fires? (AP)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
