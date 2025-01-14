With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 1/14/2025, 11:01am PT  


Follow @GreenNewsReport...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Los Angeles Fires intensify toxic air pollution and housing shortages in Southern California; Trump and Republicans spark a firestorm of disinformation about the L.A. Fires; PLUS: Congressional Republicans threaten to withhold disaster aid from California... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Lifeboat Capitalism: Some burn, some drown, and some make money either way; Global Warming Surges Well Past 1.5-Degree Mark in 2024; World’s Record Heat Is Worsening Air Pollution And Health In Global South; States Are Preparing To Help Or Thwart Trump’s Second-Term Plans; How Big Oil hindered the fight against L.A.'s wildfires... PLUS: What happens when a state insurer of last resort goes belly-up?
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

