With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 1/14/2025, 11:01am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Los Angeles Fires intensify toxic air pollution and housing shortages in Southern California; Trump and Republicans spark a firestorm of disinformation about the L.A. Fires; PLUS: Congressional Republicans threaten to withhold disaster aid from California... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Lifeboat Capitalism: Some burn, some drown, and some make money either way; Global Warming Surges Well Past 1.5-Degree Mark in 2024; World’s Record Heat Is Worsening Air Pollution And Health In Global South; States Are Preparing To Help Or Thwart Trump’s Second-Term Plans; How Big Oil hindered the fight against L.A.'s wildfires... PLUS: What happens when a state insurer of last resort goes belly-up?

... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



