Repubs rollover for unqualified Trump pick to lead Pentagon, help suppress FBI report on serious allegations; Also: Latest on L.A. Fires...

Brad Friedman Byon 1/14/2025, 6:05pm PT

Today on The BradCast: The first of what will likely be a series of contentious U.S. Senate advice and consent hearings for key cabinet nominees tapped for the second Trump Administration. Tomorrow seven such hearings are scheduled, most of them overlapping with each other, purposely making public oversight even more difficult. [Audio link to full show follows below this summary.]

Fox "News" weekend host, National Guardsman, accused sexual assaulter, womanizer and public drunkard Pete Hegseth faced a grilling from U.S. Senate Democrats on the Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, even as they were constrained by Republicans who agreed to just one single round of questioning, with just seven minutes for each member. They also refused to share an FBI background report on Hegseth with rank-and-file Committee members.

That, after Hegseth similarly refused to meet directly with any Democratic Senators on the panel in advance of today's hearing, which is usually the custom for such high-profile nominations. Moreover, late on Monday night, the New York Times reported that --- similar to the 2018 report compiled on sexual assault allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate nomination hearings --- the FBI failed to conduct in-depth interviews with critical witnesses, such as Hegseth's second of three wives, who have made disturbing allegations against him.

The Times observes that Trump's transition team "commissioned the F.B.I. background check on Mr. Hegseth last month after initially floating the idea of hiring private contractors to look into the president-elect's cabinet picks. As the client, presidential transition teams are traditionally able to set the parameters for background checks into cabinet picks, and potentially dictate which witnesses are interviewed and what questions are asked."

Taken together --- as we do on today's show with extended excerpts from today's hearing --- the allegations against the wildly unqualified and ill-considered Hegseth are simply mind-blowing, particularly for such a key role as leader of the Pentagon's three million employees and oversight of its annual $850 billion budget. The Trump nominee has no experience at the Pentagon, much less leading an organization with more than 40 or so employees. And, he's faced allegations of financial mismanagement at both of the veterans non-profits he has overseen, along with a long list of other charges, including rape, that he defiantly (and inaccurately) described at today's hearing as coming from "anonymous sources."

Still, it became clear throughout the hearing that Hegseth would face no resistance whatsoever from any Republican on the panel, including military vet and sexual assault survivor Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa. Shortly after the hearing, she declared her intention to vote to confirm the 44-year old Trump nominee who has repeatedly asserted that women have no place in military combat roles.

Finally, we've got late updates in the still-raging Los Angeles Fires out here, where officials gained a measure of additional containment of the two major blazes --- in Pacific Palisades near the coast and of the Eaton fire, inland in Altadena and Pasadena --- in recent days. However, the National Weather Service issued yet another "Particularly Dangerous Situation" warning overnight for parts of L.A. as strong Santa Ana winds are expected to kick up again tonight and throughout early Wednesday. As we saw last week, that could result in explosive new fires or the quick expansion of those that are now entering a second week of disaster, destruction and death.

Desi Doyen joins us or our latest Green News Report with additional concerns about the fallout from those toxic, climate change-fueled conflagrations, even as Donald Trump and Republicans spread massive disinformation about them and threaten to withhold federal disaster aid from California...

