IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hottest January on record globally surprises scientists; Trump Administration halts all funding for national EV charging network; Trump tries to cancel paper straws; PLUS: Super Bowl ads take a break from electric cars... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): New data shows giant petrochemical plant has failed to boost local economy; More solar and battery storage were added to Texas’ grid than any other power source last year; Trump's freeze stalls federal firefighter hiring; Trump killed a major report on Nature. They're trying to publish it anyway; US-funded group attacking pesticide critics shuts down... PLUS: ‘Backsliding’: Most countries to miss vital climate deadline as COP30 nears... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- January 2025 hottest January on record:
- The US is freezing and La Nina usually eases warming. Earth just set another heat record anyway (AP)
- Global Temperatures Shattered Records in January (NY Times):
Earth’s surface has now been so warm for so much of the past two years that scientists are examining whether something else in the planet’s chemistry might have changed, something that is boosting temperatures beyond what carbon emissions alone can explain. Those emissions, the byproduct of burning coal, gas and oil, remain the main driver of global warming, which reached record levels in both 2023 and 2024.
- 'Astonishing': Hottest January on Record Stuns Scientists (Science Alert)
- January surprises with a global temperature record (Axios)
- VIDEO: Gavin Schmidt, Earth Sets New Heat Record (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Trump Admin. freezes funding for national EV charging network:
- States scramble after Trump orders halt to EV charging network buildout ‘effective immediately’ (Oregon Live)
- Trump is trying to halt the EV charger buildout. Experts say it’s not that easy (AP):
[T]he new memo means states with projects in the works, or those currently contracting for them, have to come to a screeching halt, and they don’t know if or when they will be able to proceed and request reimbursement.
- VIDEO: Trump Squeeze on Charging Stations only Helps China (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Trump’s reversal of climate policies risks undermining U.S. manufacturing --- and could cost jobs (The Conversation)
- Sec. Burgum weakens protections for public lands and endangered species:
- Burgum directive weakens public land protections to push fossil fuels (Inside Climate News):
President Trump laid the groundwork for Burgum’s order by revoking a dozen of the Biden administration’s executive orders, including those advancing clean energy, climate change mitigation and protections of natural resources.
- Burgum’s first order of business: Drilling, public lands and the ESA (E&E News)
- Trump tries to cancel paper straws:
- Trump Pushes For Plastic Straws As He Declares Paper Ones ‘Don’t Work’ (AP)
- ‘BACK TO PLASTIC!’: Why Trump is coming after paper straws again (Washington Post):
President Trump vowed to sign an executive order ending a Biden-era effort to phase out single-use plastics — including straws — across the government by 2027.
- Back to plastic: Trump announces US policy ‘to end the use of paper straws’ (Voice of America
- Super Bowl broadcast pulls back from EV car ads:
- Super Bowl EV Ads Drop as Trump Attacks Clean Tech (Bloomberg):
The market is already bracing for Trump to slash Inflation Reduction Act EV incentives and tamp down clean-air regulations as some states have said they'd continue to offer financial sweeteners to choose cleaner cars. This Super Bowl also playedthe backdrop of culture wars across the US, which would not have beenby advertisers.
- VIDEO: Harrison Ford Reflects on Freedom and What Makes Him Happy in Jeep's Super Bowl Ad: 'A Rumination on Life' (People)
- VIDEO: Climate Ad Named One of Best for Super Bowl (This Is Not Cool blog):
The ad comes on the heels of Los Angeles’ devastating wildfires last month. Wildfires are happening more frequently and causing greater damage as a result of climate change. In Los Angeles, high winds whipped through after a dry period left the region particularly susceptible, destroying more than 10,000 homes.
- How a CEO's exit and a Jeep 'comeback' led to Stellantis being the only automaker to advertise during Super Bowl 59 (NBC News)
