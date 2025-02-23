THIS WEEK: Putin's Playhouse ... Good to be King ... Life's a Mitch ... Then You Die ...
By Brad Friedman on 2/23/2025, 6:35am PT  

I see the White House now puts out their own editorial cartoons.

[image or embed]

— Jack Ohman (@jackohman.bsky.social) February 19, 2025 at 3:27 PM

Bad news...

...And some food for thought...

...NEXT WEEK!...

* * *

As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."

* * *
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!

