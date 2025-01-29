Guest: Climate scientist, author Dr. Michael E. Mann; Also: Trump backs down on federal spending freeze; Dems flip 'red' IA seat; Whole Foods unionizes in Philly; Unlawful Trump firing shuts down Nat'l Labor Board...

On the day that vaccine science denier RFK, Jr. testified before Congress to become the nation's next Sec. of Health and Human Services, it seems only appropriate on today's BradCast to discuss the Trump Administration's War on Science. [Audio link to full shows follows this summary.]

But, before we get there, a few news items of note --- some of them, actually very good news, believe it or not!...

If you're wondering how things are going for Republicans around the country amid Trump's second, absurdly chaotic week in office, a special election on Tuesday in a very "red" state Senate district in Iowa may offer a hint. The Democratic candidate defeated the Republican by 4 points, flipping a seat in a district that Trump won last November by about 21 points. But that is hardly the only good news today...

Public (and media) pressure works! While Donald Trump may want to be the Fascist-in-Chief, he is not there yet. He is not invincible. In no small part because he still sucks at the job of Presidenting. On Monday night the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a stunning memo, virtually out of nowhere, declaring that, on Tuesday at 5pm, there would be a full shutdown of some $3 trillion in Congressionally-appropriated grants and loans. The order would seriously cripple Americans in all walks of life in all 50 states. The freeze, as made very clear over the ensuing 24 hours, would effect about half of the entire annual federal budget. It was also unlawful. It would have stopped payments for Medicaid, disaster relief, farm aid, student loan programs, Head Start’s day care centers for kids, Meals on Wheels for the elderly, highway funds, nutrition assistance, rent assistance, cancer treatment programs, medicine for millions with HIV around the world, veterans suicide hotlines and scores of other very popular programs. But public push-back on the scheme was so loud --- from the media and from Americans in "red" and "blue" states alike --- that by Wednesday morning, the White House was forced to fold. Their ill-considered memo was rescinded. What does this mean moving forward and what lessons should be learned? We discuss. (But don't tell Trump's failed, personal defense lawyer turned ridiculously uninformed White House counselor Alina Habba!)

More good news: This week, a majority of workers at a Whole Foods Market voted to unionize in Philadelphia. It's the first store in the Amazon-owned chain to do so.

But bad news on a related front: Trump unlawfully fired one of three National Labor Relations Board Members, its former Chair, on Monday. The removal of Gwynne Wilcox, the NLRB's first black female Member, whose term was not set to expire until mid-2028, means the Board does not currently have a quorum to make any decisions in its critical federal oversight role over labor disputes and union elections. Wilcox called the dismissal "unprecedented and illegal" and vows to challenge it. In the meantime, the NLRB's critical work, with unionization elections pending around the nation, grinds to a full stop.

THEN... We are honored to be joined on the show again today, for a wide-ranging discussion, by one of the nation's most esteemed and indefatigable climate scientists and authors, DR. MICHAEL E. MANN, Presidential Distinguished Professor of Earth & Environmental Science; Director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media; and Vice Provost of Climate Science, Action, and Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.

In this month's issue of Skeptical Inquirer, Mann joins with renowned virologist Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine, to break down what they describe as "A triple threat to humanity". Namely, climate change, newly emerging pandemics and "perhaps the most insidious component of all: a well-organized, financed, politically motivated, and steadily globalizing campaign of disinformation and attacks against mainstream science that makes it extremely difficult to mount an effective global response to the climate and pandemic threats." The pair have a forthcoming book on related issues, titled Science under Siege: How to Fight the Five Most Powerful Forces That Threaten Our World.

We discuss that War on Science today, who's funding it and how it endangers life on Earth. There is "an agenda here to create doubt, to discredit experts," Mann tells me. "Because in a world of relativism, where anybody's facts are as good as anyone else's, it's very favorable for bad actors like fossil fuel interests, the Koch brothers, petrostates like Russia and Saudi Arabia, with whom we are now aligned when it comes to our own policies under the new Trump Administration.

"Calling science into doubt, discrediting scientists and experts, is part of their agenda," Mann explains. "Creating confusion, doubt, conflict, chaos favors their agenda. Rational decision-making doesn't."

We also discuss a whole bunch of climate-related politics of the day and even some climate science, including...

The real concerns about Trump's withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and who it will benefit in addition to the fossil fuel industry;

And much more...

