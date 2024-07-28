THIS WEEK: Biden Out ... Kamala In ... Trump's Nightmares ... A Vengeful God ...
By Brad Friedman on 7/28/2024, 6:35am PT  

* * *

As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."

* * *
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!

Share article...
                 

Article Categories: Toons