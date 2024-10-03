With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
CELEBRATING 15 YEARS!
By Desi Doyen on 3/5/2024, 10:44am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Largest wildfire in Texas history continues to burn, while California is buried by an extreme blizzard; Increased risk of mega-fires pushes more insurers to leave both states; PLUS: Biden Administration invests billions to clean up the nation's ports... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Fury after Exxon chief says public to blame for climate failures; Fires sweeping across Texas offer a terrifying warning; SEC to vote on adopting contentious climate disclosure rule; White House moves to stem wave of Chinese EVs; Climate change connections to America's "Lost Winter"; Oil spill and fertilizer leak from sunken cargo ship threaten Red Sea... PLUS: We need to talk about water – and the fact that the world is running out of it... and much, MUCH more! ...

