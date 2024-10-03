With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Largest wildfire in Texas history continues to burn, while California is buried by an extreme blizzard; Increased risk of mega-fires pushes more insurers to leave both states; PLUS: Biden Administration invests billions to clean up the nation's ports... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Fury after Exxon chief says public to blame for climate failures; Fires sweeping across Texas offer a terrifying warning; SEC to vote on adopting contentious climate disclosure rule; White House moves to stem wave of Chinese EVs; Climate change connections to America's "Lost Winter"; Oil spill and fertilizer leak from sunken cargo ship threaten Red Sea... PLUS: We need to talk about water – and the fact that the world is running out of it... and much, MUCH more! ...

