By PDiddie on 10/22/2023, 6:55am PT  
There is such a thing as “fog of war”, but it can be artificially generated. Observers may be forgiven for believing half of what they see and none of what they hear.

On to the actual funnies.

With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs,
usually on topics concerning the strange brew of Texas politics.
He's also (still!) on Twitter @PDiddie.

Share article...
                 

Article Categories: Toons