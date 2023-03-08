With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Man-made climate change made record hot July three times more likely, new study finds; Extreme heat is extremely costly for small businesses; Record high temps ironically force oil refineries to curtail production; PLUS: America's first new nuclear reactor in years finally starts operations in Georgia...with higher cost for ratepayers... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Former DOJ Environment Chief Described As Co-Conspirator in Indictment; For Florida Keys coral, climate change is the difference between life and death; Underground Climate Change Poses A Risk To A City’s Infrastructure; Experts call for above-average hurricane season with peak weeks ahead; 6 Months After E. Palestine Derailment, Congress Is Deadlocked On Safety; California’s Joshua Trees Are Burning Up, May Be Impossible To Replace... PLUS: Why sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere can’t undo all the effects of climate change... and much, MUCH more! ...

