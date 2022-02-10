By PDiddie on 10/2/2022, 6:47am PT  

Hurricane warning (from 2017):

At the "Harmacy", from Jen Sorensen

Many women are finding that in states with strict abortion bans, drugstores won't fill their prescriptions without special confirmation from a doctor or a privacy-invading consultation with the pharmacist. It's yet another way in which anti-choice extremism is upending healthcare. This article in The Guardian provides an overview.

Support a disappearing craft with a subscription to a political cartoonist.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons