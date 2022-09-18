Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, September 18, 2022

Reagan's Big Government Gift to Big Pharma is Still Giving, Killing: 'BradCast' 9/16/22 Guest: Ernest A. Canning; Also: Trump's failed GA election theft; NH GOP Sen. nom no longer a 2020 denier (after winning nom); Patagonia gives away the company to save the planet...

More Good News for Dems; More Fraud Accountability for Repubs: 'BradCast' 9/15/22 Biden approval up, strike averted; Trump NY fraud; Feds probe Lindell CO fraud; Special prosecutor probes GOP A.G.'s MI fraud; Feds charge NY Elexn Commish w/ absentee fraud...

'Green News Report' 9/15/22 w/ Brad & Desi U.N. says world in 'uncharted climate territory'; 2022 Summer hottest ever; Clean energy will save world $12 trillion; PLUS: Biden touts climate bill, national EV charging network... Recent GNRs: 9/13/22 - 9/8/22 - Archives...

'Groundbreaking' Victory for CA's Half-Million Fast-Food Workers: 'BradCast' 9/14/22 Guest: The American Prospect's Harold Meyerson; Also: Rail worker strike looms; Noteworthy primary results from DE, RI, NH...

As COVID Continues, Reagan's Gift to Big Pharma is Still Endangering Global Health Ernie Canning on why dismantling pharmaceutical monopolies begins with repealing a 1987 Executive Order giveaway...

Really Bad Voting Systems, Really Bad Politics:

'BradCast' 9/13/22 Tiny Delaware's huge mistake; Graham's nationwide abortion ban bill; Also: Franken on the illegitimacy of SCOTUS...

'Green News Report' 9/13/22 w/ Brad & Desi Torrential rain breaks CA heat wave, capping Summer of Extreme Heat; Ukraine nuke plant reactors shut down; Climate champ Charles?; PLUS: Permitting showdown in Congress... Recent GNRs: 9/8/22 - 8/25/22 - Archives...

SURPRISE! Ukraine Stuns Russian Troops; Trump Shows up (in Golf Shoes) in D.C.: 'BradCast' 9/12/22 Callers ring in on whatever the hell may or may not be going on...

Sunday 'Special Master and Committed Souls' Toons PDiddie's latest collection of the week's best, not-corrupt-at-all political toons...

'Trump Judges', the Need for Court Reform, and 'Lady Justice': 'BradCast' 9/9/22 Guest: Legal analyst, author Dahlia Lithwick; Also: Lincoln Project begs TFG to sue them; Judge tosses Trump's ridiculous 'conspiracy' suit; DoJ offers off-ramp to Mar-a-Lago judge...

'Save America'? Working on It: 'BradCast' 9/8/22 Queen Elizabeth RIP; Bannon indicted again; Feds probe scammy Trump PAC; MI GOP teaches poll workers to cheat; MI Supremes allow abortion rights measure on ballot...

'Green News Report' 9/8/22 w/ Brad & Desi Historic heat wave in U.S. West stresses grid; Russia issues new threat on energy exports to Europe; PLUS: Humanitarian crisis unfolding in Pakistan amid catastrophic flooding... Recent GNRs: 8/25/22 - 8/23/22 - Archives...

The GA Sec. of State's Coffee County Cover-up Continues With New Video Evidence: 'BradCast' 9/7/22 Guest: Marilyn Marks; Also: Record heat in West; New Bannon woes; MA primary results...

'What's Happening in Our Country is Not Normal': 'BradCast' 9/6/22 We're back! With a LOT to catch up on...

Sunday 'Sole of the Nation' Toons Courtesy of PDiddie, it's the one and only collection of the week's best toons that you will ever need...

CA's New Insulin Plan a Shot in the Arm for Socialized Medic-ations, Ending Patent Abuse Newsom makes good on vow to manufacture generic drugs, highlights Big Pharma manipulation of IP law...

Sunday 'Redacted' Toons There's almost nothing to see at all in PDiddie's latest weekly toon collection...

Former Guy, Repubs Crashing; 'Dark Brandon', Dems Rising: 'BradCast' 8/26/22 Guest: Heather Digby Parton on Trump and GOP's flagging fortunes, Biden and Dems' stunning ascension...

Our State-by-State Fight for Reproductive, Voting Rights: 'BradCast' 8/25/22 Also: The corruption of Zinke in MT; The ridiculousness of Walker in GA; Much more...