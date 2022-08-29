By Brad Friedman on 8/29/2022, 1:05pm PT  

We're standing down from The BradCast (and Green News Report) this week for an attempt at some R&R before Congress reconvenes, more J6 hearings get under way, new indictments come down and midterm season begins in earnest after Labor Day. So, you should probably expect, earth-shaking news this week while we're "gone" and please stay safe until our return! (As always, tip-jar support to fill up the Prius over the interim is most welcome!) --- Brad & Desi

                 

Article Categories: BRAD BLOG, Green News, BradCast