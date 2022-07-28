IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: State of emergency declared over explosive new Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park; Simultaneous, concurrent heat waves are now six times more frequent, thanks to global warming; PLUS: New study quantifies just how much climate damage rich nations have caused to poor ones... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever; Dramatic NASA photos reveal Lake Mead water levels at lowest point since 1937; Gavin Newsom hopes California can become epicenter of wind energy; FPL Secretly Took Over A Florida News Site And Used It To Bash Critics; Air Conditioning Will Not Save Us... PLUS: Is California Carbon Capture Play a Climate Solution or a Ruse?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- California: State of emergency declared over Oak Fire near Yosemite:
- Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite (AP)
- Oak Fire near Yosemite rages, threatening mountain communities. 'It’s pretty devastating' (LA Times)
- California's Oak Fire is displaying 'unprecedented' behavior as it scorches more than 16,000 acres near Yosemite National Park (CNN)
- Photos show the growing Oak Fire wildfire near Yosemite in California, which caused Governor Newsom to declare a state of emergency (CNBC)
- Calif. Forests Are Vanishing As Wildfires Burn Larger And More Intensely (LA Times)
- Cascading consequences: heat and drought hammer Italy:
- VIDEO: Italy’s Historic Po River Hit Hard. "We’ve Never seen a drought like this" (Climate Crocks)
- Hit by drought, Italy’s agricultural heartland feels the heat (Politico)
- Po Valley farmers living through Italy's worst drought for 70 years (EuroNews)
- Heat wave kills more than 1,900 people in Spain and Portugal (Axios)
- The devastating economic toll of severe heat waves (CBS News)
- Concurrent global heat waves now occur 6 times more frequently:
- More Frequent European Heat Waves Linked to Changes in Jet Stream (Columbia University)
- More Evidence: Climate-Jacked Jet Stream Behind Europe’s Heat Waves (Climate Crocks)
- More frequent european heat waves linked to changes in jet stream (Phys.org)
- VIDEO: In Scorching Summer, Michael Mann on a Media Tear (Climate Crocks)
- Why Europe Is Becoming a Heat Wave Hot Spot (NY Times)
- VIDEO: Jeff Berardelli: Unprecented Heat Becoming Routine due to Climate (Climate Crocks)
- Study quantifies climate harm that rich nations have caused poor ones:
- Rich nations caused climate harm to poorer ones, study says (AP):
A new study by two Dartmouth scientists aims to calculate just how much economic impact larger emitters have caused other nations. Published Tuesday in the journal Climatic Change, the study says the figures could be used in courtrooms and in international climate negotiations about payments from rich nations that burn more coal, oil and gas, to poor countries damaged by emissions.For example, the data shows that the top carbon emitter over time, the United States, has caused more than $1.9 trillion in climate damage to other countries from 1990 to 2014...
- U.S. emissions linked to over $1.8 trillion of global economic losses, study says (Washington Post)
- Colonial Pipeline's 2020 gasoline spill now 8 times larger than estimated:
- Colonial Pipeline fuel spill near Charlotte was nearly twice as big as previously thought (Charlotte Observer):
Colonial announced the revised estimate two weeks after a Mecklenburg County judge approved a $5 million settlement of a state lawsuit over the spill. The order required Colonial Pipeline to release an updated spill estimate. Crews have recovered 75 percent of the gasoline and will remain on site until the rest is drawn from recovery wells, Colonial officials said Friday.
- Teenagers spotted the largest gas pipeline spill in US history (The Verge)
- Colonial Pipeline spill 30 times bigger than previously thought (WRAL)
- DEQ: Colonial Pipeline leaked 2M gallons in Huntersville; largest onshore fuel spill in US (WSOC-TV)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- Dramatic NASA photos reveal Lake Mead water levels at lowest point since 1937 (LA Times)
- Gavin Newsom hopes California can become epicenter of wind energy (Yahoo News)
- FPL Secretly Took Over A Florida News Site And Used It To Bash Critics (McClatchy)
- Is Calif. Carbon Capture Play a Climate Solution or a Ruse? (LA Times)
- US To Plant 1 Billion Trees As Climate Change Kills Forests (AP)
- Air Conditioning Will Not Save Us (Time)
- Flooding Could Expose Toxic Soil In City Neighborhoods (Center for Public Integrity)
- Pa. Just Lost A Key Tool To Address Its Abandoned Oil Well Problem (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.