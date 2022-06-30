IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Rightwing U.S. Supreme Court strikes major blow to EPA's ability to regulate carbon emissions; Residential natural gas stoves leak carcinogens, even when off, study finds; PLUS: Clean energy jobs are booming! Fossil fuel jobs not so much... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Supreme Court limits historic McGirt ruling; John Oliver on water, drought in the West; Utilities eye electric transition; Environmental groups sue Biden Administration for resuming oil and gas lease sales; Coca-Cola among brands greenwashing over plastic packaging; Shrimp aquaculture is causing a huge problem; Biden aims at China in new illegal fishing policy framework; Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others; EU countries reach climate-crisis deal; NATO moves to tackle military greenhouse gas emissions even while girding against Russia... PLUS: The Green Revolution sweeping Sweden... and much, MUCH more!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Rightwing SCOTUS super-majority strips EPA of authority to regulate carbon emissions:
- Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions (AP)
- The case is a test of the sweep of the 'major questions doctrine.' (NY Times)
- Supreme Court limits EPA’s power to combat climate change (Washington Post):
Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the dissenters, countered: "The Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening."
- Supreme Court restricts the EPA's authority to mandate carbon emissions reductions (NPR):
By a vote of 6 to 3, the court said that any time an agency does something big and new – in this case addressing climate change – the regulation is presumptively invalid, unless Congress has specifically authorized regulating in this sphere.
- Supreme Court reins in Biden's power on climate change (Axios)
- The E.P.A.’s regulations touch nearly every sector of the economy. (NY Times)
- What the Supreme Court climate change case is all about: (The Verge)
- Biden's Climate Agenda Gives the [Rightwing] Supreme Court Bad Vibes (Mark Joseph Stern, Slate, 2/28/2022)
- Global warming increases risk of compound, interacting disasters:
- One extreme climate event can worsen others, studies show (Axios):
The study shows that extreme drought in the Southwest during June of 2021 led to record heat throughout the region, and exacerbated the dry conditions.
- Cascading Drought-Heat Dynamics During the 2021 Southwest United States Heatwave (American Geophysical Union)
- U.S. cities see more extremely hot days than in the past:
- More Extremely Hot Days: Extremely hot days are on the rise (Climate Central)
- Heat waves around the world push people and nations 'to the edge' (NY Times)
- Natural gas stoves leak pollutants, even when turned off:
- Gas Piped Into Homes Contains Benzene, Other Risky Chemicals: Study (NY Times)
- Harvard researchers looked for toxic chemicals in gas stoves. Here's what they found (Deseret News)
- Natural Gas Samples Taken from Boston-Area Homes Contained Numerous Toxic Compounds, a New Harvard Study Finds (Inside Climate News)
- Corrupt Trump EPA chief Scott Pruitt loses Senate bid, badly:
- Pruitt Loses Okla. Senate Primary; Casten Beats Newman (E&E News):
Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt failed in his attempt to return to Washington yesterday, finishing far behind his opponents in the primary race for a U.S. Senate seat for Oklahoma.
- Scott Pruitt, Trump’s Disgraced Former EPA Chief, Gets Crushed In Senate Primary (Huffington Post/Yahoo News)
- Clean energy jobs are booming. Fossil fuel jobs, not so much:
- Clean energy jobs grew in 2021, Energy Department report says (Washington Post)
- Clean Energy Jobs Are Booming, Making Up For Rising Fossil Fuel Unemployment (Forbes)
- Fossil fuel industry cut jobs in 2021 despite growth in production, Energy Department reports (CNN)
- U.S. Energy Employment Rises Despite Loss In Fossil Fuel Jobs (Oil Price International)
- DOE: Here's what's happened to EV, renewable, fossil jobs (E&E News)
- Jobs in U.S. energy sector rose in 2021, work in low-carbon vehicles leads (Reuters)
- VIDEO: We are in an epic transition from a fossil fuel economy to a clean energy economy, says John Doerr (CNBC)
