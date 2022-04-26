IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: While we were out --- Dangerously early extreme wildfires erupt in Western U.S.; Accountability for investor-owned utilities caught behaving badly; PLUS: Biden Administration protects old-growth forests and restores a bedrock environmental law, but resumes some oil and gas leasing on public lands... All that and MUCH more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come; European Wind-Energy Sector Hit in Wave of Hacks; California Briefly Runs on 97 percent Renewable Energy; LA County bans throwaway dishes and cutlery; World’s Largest Batteries are Tried and True Tech; The difference you make when you eat less meat... PLUS: Geothermal: Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- US wildfire season off to dangerously early, extreme start::
- VIDEO: "Earliest and Most Intense Fire Season" Underway in Southwest (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Wildfires hit Southwest as season starts "dangerously early" (CBS News)
- New Mexico hit hard as wildfires sweep parched Southwest (Yahoo News):
The wildfires are the most severe of nearly two dozen in the U.S. Southwest and raised concerns the region was in for a brutal fire year as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation.
- Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico (AP)
- Accountability for bad utility companies:
- PG&E to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for starting two wildfires (LA Times)
- California gas utility fined $10M for ratepayer money misuse (AP):
A major California gas utility must pay a nearly $10 million fine and reimburse customers for money it improperly spent related to the development of more energy efficient building codes.
- Earth Day protests in D.C. include tragic, deadly action:
- Don’t Do This: Climate Activist Burns Himself, and No One Noticed (Climate Crocks)
- Boulder climate activist dies after apparent act of protest outside U.S. Supreme Court on Earth Day (Denver Post):
Friend of Wynn Bruce says his actions in Washington, D.C., were planned to "bring attention to climate crisis."
- A man who died after self-immolating in front of Supreme Court was a climate activist (CNN):
"This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis," [Kritee Kanko, a climate scientist and a Zen Buddhist priest who claims to know Bruce] posted on Twitter.
- Protesters amass at White House, demanding action on climate (Seattle Times)
- Congressional Dems try to revive climate funding:
- Congress is back. Will it act on climate? (Washington Post/MSN):
The White House is still seeking to strike a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a key swing vote in the evenly divided Senate, on President Biden's stalled climate and social spending bill.
- Manchin signals he's willing to abandon Biden's economic agenda if he strikes a climate deal with the GOP (Business Insider)
- Manchin Explores Possibility of [bipartisan!] Energy, Climate Package With GOP (Bloomberg):
"If I can find something bipartisan, we don’t need reconciliation," Manchin, of West Virginia, said in an interview on Monday.
- Biden Administration re-opens oil/gas lease sales:
- Biden increases oil royalty rate and scales back lease sales on federal lands (AP):
The royalty rate for new leases will increase to 18.75% from 12.5%. That's a 50% jump and marks the first increase to royalties for the federal government since they were imposed in the 1920s...New leases that are developed could keep producing crude long past 2030, when Biden has set a goal to lower greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%, compared with 2005 levels.
- Biden resumes oil and gas leases on federal land at dramatically lessened scale (Washington Examiner/MSN)
- Environmentalists blast Biden for new federal fossil fuel leasing (Yahoo News):
The lease sale follows an injunction issued by a federal judge in Louisiana, who ruled that Biden’s Jan. 27, 2021, executive order pausing new federal oil and gas leasing violates laws governing federal land management.
- The Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Process [PDF] (Taxpayers for Common Sense):
Under the MLA [Minerals Leasing Act of 1920], the Secretary of the Interior is required to hold leases sales at least quarterly in every state where unleased lands are available.
- Biden moves to protect old-growth forests, restore NEPA:
- Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day (AP):
Biden said he was staking his hopes on an up-and-coming generation. "Every time I get a little down ... I just turn on the television or take a look at all the young people," he said. "This younger generation is not going to put up with all this stuff. No, they’re not."
- Biden signs order to protect US old-growth forests from wildfires (Al Jazeera)
- VIDEO: President Biden Delivers Remarks on Earth Day and Signs Executive Order (C-SPAN)
- Biden restores stricter environmental review of big projects (AP)
- New Biden NEPA regs won’t stop legal war over Trump overhaul (E&E News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
