With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 1/27/2022, 11:10am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New report finds staggering cost to achieve net zero emissions globally, while warning the cost of climate action is far cheaper than inaction; Air pollution even more deadly than previously thought; KFC and McDonald's launch new plant-based menu options; PLUS: Biden Administration revokes two controversial mining leases in Minnesota... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): EPA acts to curb air, water pollution in poor communities; For the first time, study links air pollution from fracking to early deaths among nearby residents; Record rainfall in South Africa triggers floods, significant crop losses; Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought; EPA to probe whether biogas operations from hog farms violate civil rights of nearby residents;

DHS warns that rightwing extremists could attack power grid; CA redwood forest returned to native tribes... PLUS: Key crops face major shifts as world warms... and much, MUCH more! ...

