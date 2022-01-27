IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New report finds staggering cost to achieve net zero emissions globally, while warning the cost of climate action is far cheaper than inaction; Air pollution even more deadly than previously thought; KFC and McDonald's launch new plant-based menu options; PLUS: Biden Administration revokes two controversial mining leases in Minnesota... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): EPA acts to curb air, water pollution in poor communities; For the first time, study links air pollution from fracking to early deaths among nearby residents; Record rainfall in South Africa triggers floods, significant crop losses; Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought; EPA to probe whether biogas operations from hog farms violate civil rights of nearby residents;
DHS warns that rightwing extremists could attack power grid; CA redwood forest returned to native tribes... PLUS: Key crops face major shifts as world warms... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Pipeline company knew ruptured pipeline was severely corroded:
- Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel near New Orleans (AP)
- Pipeline spills more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel near New Orleans (CNN):
The company initially reported between 200-300 BBLs (8400 -12,600 gallons), had spilled; however on December 28, the company estimated the loss of diesel to be more than 300,000 gallons.
- Air pollution even worse than previously thought:
- Even Low Levels of Soot Can Be Deadly to Older People, Research Finds (NY Times):
The American Petroleum Institute, which represents oil and gas companies, did not review the Health Effects Institute research but questioned the need for tighter pollution rules. In a statement the trade group said "the current scientific evidence indicates the existing standards are effectively designed to protect public health and meet statutory requirements."
- EPA's air pollution standards are deadly for older Americans (Ars Technica):
Small reductions in PM2.5 pollution could save over 140,000 lives.
- Study finds cost of climate inaction far greater than action:
- McKinsey: fundamental transformation of global economy needed for net zero (Guardian UK):
$9 trillion of annual investment required to avoid most catastrophic climate impacts, consultancy says...Bob Ward, a policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change at the London School of Economics, UK, said: "The McKinsey investment figures are not the net costs of reaching net zero globally, but instead the upfront annual costs without taking into account the benefits.
- VIDEO: Dr. Michael Mann on Sky News' Daily Climate (Dr. Michael Mann/Twitter)
- McKinsey calculates the staggering capital spending required to reach net-zero by 2050 (CNBC)
- The net-zero transition: What it would cost, what it could bring (McKinsey):
This McKinsey report offers a detailed look at the economic and societal impact of the transition to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
- Biden Interior Department cancels controversial mining permits in Minnesota:
- Biden Administration Revokes Mining Leases Near Minnesota's Boundary Waters (Huffington Post):
Opponents argue that allowing the project to move ahead could forever sully the vast network of federally protected rivers, lakes and creeks, often pointing to the hard-rock mining industry's long legacy of polluting water resources across the country. Extracting sulfide-bearing minerals like those Twin Metals is after could trigger the release of toxic sulfuric acid that can persist indefinitely.
- Biden admin cancels mining leases near Boundary Waters (E&E news)
- Biden administration revokes Trump-approved Minnesota mining lease (AP):
"The Boundary Waters are a natural treasure that is simply too important to risk - and the costs for people and wildlife too steep," [Collin O'Mara, present and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation] said...Twin Metals is not connected to the proposed PolyMet Mining Corp.'s project at nearby Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes, which is currently mired in legal challenges and regulatory proceedings.
- GM to invest $7 billion in MI to ramp up EV manufacturing:
- GM Pouring $7 Billion Into New EV Plants In Michigan (Forbes):
GM President Mark Reuss highlighted that the company is utilizing existing facilities for the conversion rather than building greenfield sites which will save GM time and money. However, $4 billion to retool an existing plant, points to essentially an all-new factory anyway.
- GM to spend $6.6 billion on EV plant investments in bid to dethrone Tesla in electric car sales by 2025 (CNBC)
- Fast food giants introduce plant-based menu options:
- McDonald's McPlant burger made with Beyond Meat sold better than expected, analyst says (CNBC)
- McDonald’s expands test of McPlant burger created with Beyond Meat (CNBC)
- KFC’s new plant-based nuggets look and taste close to the real thing (Spokesman-Review)
- Plant-based meat alternatives, like new nuggets from KFC, sound healthier. But are they? (Louisville Courier Journal/Yahoo News)
- Swapping out high-impact foods reduces environmental impact 40 percent:
- Swapping just one item can make diets substantially more planet-friendly (Tulane University)
- Food Swaps Can Radically Change a Diet’s Carbon Footprint (Environment News Service)
- Swap shrimp for cod to cut a meal’s carbon footprint by a third, say scientists (MSN News):
Scientists at Tulane University in the US say swapping higher carbon food for lower carbon alternatives can make a dramatic difference to the climate effect of a person’s diet.
- Subtle changes to your diet could help the environment, study finds (Consumer Affairs):
Replacing one meat-based option with a plant-based option could lower your carbon footprint.
