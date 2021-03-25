With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/25/2021, 10:15am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Plastic pollution increasingly found in oceans, farm soils, and the food chain; Fossil fuel industry gets more than $60 billion a year in indirect federal subsidies, study finds; Oil companies knew decades ago that fossil fuels caused deadly air pollution, then lied about it, new docs show; PLUS: One tanker mishap caused global oil prices to spike... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEDid Chemical Company Misrepresent Data To Avoid Making A Safer Product?; WS EXTRA' (see links below): E.P.A. to Review Attacks on Science Under Trump; Big Banks’ Trillion-Dollar Finance For Fossil Fuels ‘Shocking’; Senate Dems Plan To Use Review Act To Reinstate Obama Methane Rule; Republicans won't 'take the bait' on infrastructure... PLUS: Proposed rules threaten to derail Kansas wind industry ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



