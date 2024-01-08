With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/1/2024, 10:20am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Vermont slammed by second catastrophic flood in three weeks; As wildfires rage in the West, new study finds wildfire smoke is more dangerous than we knew; PLUS: Wind and solar energy overtake fossil fuels for electricity generation in Europe... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): One in 11 people went hungry last year. Climate change is a big reason why; Global methane emissions rising at fastest rate in decades, scientists warn; Texas utility would raise rates to pay for Beryl 'restoration'; Harris grabs Green New Deal network endorsement that eluded Biden; Manchin-Barrasso energy permitting bill advances to full Senate; Central US is paying higher cost of burning coal, report says; Last 25 years in US West were driest in 1,200 years... PLUS: The very hungry urchins gobbling up the algae smothering coral reefs... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...