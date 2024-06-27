IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New Mexico town grapples with cascading consequences of simultaneous weather disasters; Environmentalists on edge awaiting critical US Supreme Court ruling; PLUS: Good news! Biden's climate law has created more than 300,000 clean energy jobs... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Environmental rulings to watch at the Supreme Court; Summer heat brings new misery to Palestinians in Israel's war on Gaza; We've been accidentally cooling the planet - and it's about to stop; Rising sea levels will disrupt millions of Americans' lives by 2050, study finds; Second wave of devastating floods hits Bangladesh in less than a month; Next-generation geothermal will soon power Southern California's grid; Trump says clean energy is a scam, and that could benefit China... PLUS: Scientists found another way we're exposed to 'forever chemicals': Through our skin... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Environmentalists on edge awaiting critical U.S. Supreme Court ruling:
- A Key Court Ruling Could Weaken U.S. Environmental Protections (Yale e360):
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether to overturn the Chevron doctrine, a landmark precedent that has stood for 40 years. Scrapping the doctrine could have major impacts on regulation in such areas as pollution, climate change, and endangered species.
- Supreme Court will consider major case on power of federal regulatory agencies (SCOTUS Blog)
- VIDEO: "Some of the conservative justices might as well have ExxonMobil stitched across their robes like they're race car drivers" - Mark Joseph Stern, Slate (The Reid Out, MSNBC/Twitter)
- U.S. Supreme Court May Soon Discard or Modify Chevron Deference (Holland and Knight Law)
- What Chevron’s end could mean for EPA climate regulations (E&E News)
- Parts of China inundated by record rain, deadly floods:
- China issues top rainstorm alert as deadly flooding moves north (CNN):
Torrential storms that have brought widespread flooding to southeast China are moving inland, prompting the national weather service to issue its most severe rainstorm alert and warnings of further flash floods and mudslides in the coming days. The region has been battered by heavy rainfall over the last week, causing deadly flooding and landslides that have killed at least 71 people, according to Chinese state media.
- Thousands evacuated as floods and deadly landslides hit southeast China (CNN)
- Relentless deadly rains lash southern China as flooding threatens millions (CNN)
- India: repetitive heat waves curtailing wheat production:
- Rising Temperatures Threaten India’s Wheat Production (The Diplomat):
Decline in wheat production over the past two seasons because of rising temperatures has reduced domestic availability.
- Climate-Proofing India's Daily Bread: The Race For Resilient Wheat (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
- June 2024 likely to be hottest June, 13th month in a row:
- Global temperatures are on track to beat last June's prior record by close to 0.2C, and beat the June temperatures of the last big El Nino (2016) by around 0.4C. (Zeke Hausfather, Berkeley Earth/Twitter)
- Summer Outlook Update: One Of America's Hottest On Record (Weather Channel)
- Billions of people just felt the deadly intensity of climate-fueled heat waves (Washington Post):
June is already all but sure to set a 13th-consecutive monthly global average temperature record, said Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist who works for the payments company Stripe. Next month, he added, the planet could approach or surpass the highest global averages ever measured.
- Earth breaks heat and CO2 records once again: 'Our planet is trying to tell us something' (LA Times)
- Las Vegas, NM grapples with simultaneous weather disasters:
- Floods on 2022 burn scar prompt Las Vegas water crisis (KUNM-Albuquerque)
- VIDEO: Mayor David Romero's address to city on the drinking water and the flooding (City of Las Vegas/YouTube)
- Escape from killer New Mexico wildfire was 'absolute sheer terror,' says woman who fled the flames (AP)
- Biden's climate law has created a clean energy manufacturing and jobs boom:
- Biden vs. Trump on Climate Policy: Ahead of the first presidential debate, we examined the climate stakes in this year’s election. (NY Times)
- Experts address Biden and Trump's climate change views ahead of presidential debate (ABC News/MSN)
- The biggest winners of Biden's green climate policies? Republicans. (CNN):
The vast majority of the $346-billion-worth of announced investments - nearly 78% - has gone to Republican congressional districts, according to a CNN analysis of data from the nonpartisan Rhodium Group and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology... In a green twist of irony, the deluge of cash into red districts could actually save the climate law from total repeal if Republicans and former President Donald Trump win later this year.
- America’s Clean Energy Jobs Boom: 313,000 New Jobs And Counting (Forbes)
- Joe Biden's Climate Law Has Created More Than 300,000 Clean Energy Jobs (Huffington Post)
- Stark contrast between Biden/Democrats and Trump/Republicans in 2024 Election:
- The economic consequences of Mr Trump (Financial Times, no paywall):
The bottom line, according to Moody's Analytics, is that Trump's policies would trigger a recession by mid-2025. Unemployment and inflation would jump. The bottom half of US income distribution would suffer the most.
- VIDEO: 'Game over for climate action': top climate scientist on 2nd Trump term (MSNBC)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Environmental rulings to watch at the Supreme Court (E&E News)
- Summer Heat Brings New Misery To Palestinians In Israel's Gaza Campaign (Reuters)
- We've been accidentally cooling the planet - and it's about to stop: Humans' fossil fuel burning has cooled the planet while warming it - presenting problems for the future. (Washington Post)
- Rising sea levels will disrupt millions of Americans' lives by 2050, study finds (Guardian)
- Nearly 2 million people stranded as second wave of devastating floods hits Bangladesh in less than a month (CNN)
- Trump Says Clean Energy Is a Scam. That Could Benefit China, Experts Say. (NY Times)
- Scientists found another way we're exposed to 'forever chemicals': Through our skin (Washington Post)
- Scorching Days Followed by Sweltering Nights (Climate Central)
- Next-generation geothermal will soon power Southern California's grid (Canary Media)
- Geothermal deal boosts California clean energy goals (E&E News)
- U.S. Acknowledged the Harm Dams Have Caused Tribes. Here’s What It Left Out (Pro Publica)
- Protecting 1.2% of Earth Would Prevent Most Extinctions, Study Says (Reuters)
- The Dirty Secret Of California's Legal Weed (Weed Week/LA Tims)
- Climate-Proofing India's Daily Bread: The Race For Resilient Wheat (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
- How Biden's Promise To Coal Country Became A Warning For Democrats (Washington Post)
- Ash Trees Are Dying Everywhere. This Is Why. (Sierra Magazine)
- Bayer Lobbies Congress To Help Fight Lawsuits Tying Roundup To Cancer (Washington Post)
- Hawaii Settles Lawsuit From Youths Over Climate Change. Here's What To Know. (AP)
- VIDEO: John Oliver on Trump's Project 2025: Blueprint for the Death of Democracy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- Texas' First Flood Plan Estimates 5 Million Live In Flood-Prone Areas (Texas Tribune)
- How Reviving Medieval Farming Offers Wildlife An Unexpected Haven (Guardian)
- VIDEO: PBS Newshour on Extreme Heat Across the Planet (This Is Not Cool blog)
- What to do when facing extended summer power outages (AP)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- 'In A Word, Horrific': Trump's Extreme Anti-Environment Blueprint (Guardian)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)